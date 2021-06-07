Step Into Your Summer Adventures With These Durable Hiking Sandals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When it comes to hiking footwear, we look primarily for comfort and durability to ensure the best experience out in the wild. And sure, boots and sneakers are great, but have you ever tried hiking with sandals? You heard that right, sandals can be a great footwear option, especially during the warmer months when you expect to encounter water during your journey.

If you’re planning on hiking this summer, we encourage you to let your toes out for some air with a top-notch sandal that provides you a similar amount of support and comfort you’d expect from your hiking boots. To help you find the perfect pair for your adventures, we rounded up some of our favorites. From elegant and exceptionally comfortable options to others engineered to support your foot on impact and protect your toes, find them below.