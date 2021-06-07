Shopping

Step Into Your Summer Adventures With These Durable Hiking Sandals

Sun’s out, toes out!

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 6/7/2021 at 2:25 PM

Teva
When it comes to hiking footwear, we look primarily for comfort and durability to ensure the best experience out in the wild. And sure, boots and sneakers are great, but have you ever tried hiking with sandals? You heard that right, sandals can be a great footwear option, especially during the warmer months when you expect to encounter water during your journey.

If you’re planning on hiking this summer, we encourage you to let your toes out for some air with a top-notch sandal that provides you a similar amount of support and comfort you’d expect from your hiking boots. To help you find the perfect pair for your adventures, we rounded up some of our favorites. From elegant and exceptionally comfortable options to others engineered to support your foot on impact and protect your toes, find them below.

Banded Z/Cloud
Chaco
Banded Z/Cloud
$100
There's nothing we don’t like about Chaco sandals, and avid hikers like Katie Boué agree. It’s tough to pick a favorite, but if you’re looking for elegant style that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, we would go with the Banded Z/Cloud. Like their other styles, these sandals feature a LUVSEAT dual-density PU midsole and are made with eco-friendly and vegan materials, so you can feel good about both your feet and the earth.
Teva Hurricane Verge Active Sandal
Teva
Teva Hurricane Verge Active Sandal
$80
If Professor Utonium from Power Puff Girls mixed comfort, style, and durability in his lab, the Hurricane Verge sandal would be the result. From its super-comfy-yet-rugged outsole to its cross-strap that secures with a buckle, this pair provides you with a locked-in fit that will keep you confident on your feet for any and all adventures.
Keen Men's Newport
Keen
Keen Men's Newport
$120
When you’ve got to protect your toes but still need breathability, the Keen Newport is here to help you get the most out of your adventure—whether it’s in the water or over tough terrain. Besides its comfort and durability out in the wild, we also love that these sandals are machine washable so they’re a cinch to keep clean even after a particularly muddy trek.
ECCO Men's Offroad 4-Strap Sandal Sport
Amazon
ECCO Men's Offroad 4-Strap Sandal Sport
$135
With a solid outer and a soft and comfortable footbed, these sandals are a great fit for your long and more challenging hikes. It features two adjustable straps that you can modify as you like and are sturdy enough to allow you to take your adventure through particularly challenging terrain.
Chaco Men's Odyssey Sport Sandal
Amazon
Chaco Men's Odyssey Sport Sandal
$80
$100
Blending sporty sneakers and sandals, this shoe features a breathable mesh upper with polyester jacquard webbing to keep your feet cool even in the heat. From a walk around town to a miles-long hike, these shoes will do the job while keeping you looking fresh.
Crocs Women's Swiftwater Expedition Sandal
Crocs
Crocs Women's Swiftwater Expedition Sandal
$45
In case you hadn’t heard, Crocs are cool now! Offering the comfort and versatility of the brand’s classic clogs, these sandals are here to take you from the beach to the trail. Also, the simplicity of its design will match perfectly with all of your hiking gear.
Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Sandal
Teva
Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal Sandal
$100
These sandals are like a hug for your feet. They feature a molded PU midsole that will make your feet feel like you’re walking on clouds, and an ultra-grippy rubber outsole that works perfectly on both wet and dry surfaces.
Merrell Alpine Strap
Marrell
Merrell Alpine Strap
$80
If you’re looking to inject some fun into your hiking #ootd, these Alpine Strap sandals from Merrell are just what you need. In addition to its attractive and playful design, this pair has a sticky rubber outsole equipped with durable traction that grips when and where you need it.
KEEN Arroyo II
Zappos
KEEN Arroyo II
$100
A hybrid between a sneaker and a sandal, this shoe combines the best of both worlds: support and breathability. Featuring natural odor control technology and heel support structure that’s engineered to support the foot on impact, they’ll certainly help you reach new heights.
Chaco Chillos Sport
Chacos
Chaco Chillos Sport
$55
The newest addition to the Chaco family is this ultra light sport sandal designed with an arch-support approved by the APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) that promotes healthy alignment. While we wouldn’t recommend wearing these sandals on long hikes, we do encourage you to take them with you to wear them when you’re done and are ready to unwind.
