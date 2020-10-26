Gear Up for Holiday Feasting With 25% Off Premium Cookware From Abbio

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Somehow, some way, it's already nearly November. In a matter of weeks, it will be Thanksgiving, and before you know it, the holidays will be in full swing. All of this to say, feasting season is upon us, and with it, a whole lot of meal-planning and cooking to be done. And if you're looking to level-up from the grab bag of tired-looking pots and pans in your kitchen, you're in luck. The team at Abbio are sweetening the deal on some of its excellent, chef-worthy cookware, by knocking off a cool 25% on all orders for the rest of the week.

From now through Friday, October 30, Abbio is running a site-wide 25% off sale when you use code AbbioHoliday25 at checkout . That means you can get any of its (already competitively priced) premium cookware for a bargain, including its popular 5-piece set, which includes all the items it produces: a large nonstick skillet, small nonstick skillet, stock pot (with lid), sauté pan (with lid), and sauce pan (yep, it includes a lid, too). With the discount, the set is just $215.

All of Abbio's cookware is made from multiple layers of stainless steel and aluminum, which makes it both exceedingly durable and helps promote consistent and even heat distribution. Plus, it's all super easy to clean, and its small and large skillets feature a proprietary nonstick and scratch-resistant surface that will serve you well for years to come.