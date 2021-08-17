8 Amazing Coolers Expertly Designed for Beach Days

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Coolers, much like beach chairs and insulated cups, are not one size fits all. And in the vast and tangled web of cooler discourse, we must ask ourselves: How many purposes should a cooler serve? I believe all coolers are fundamentally designed to do at least two things—keep your stuff cold and allow you to transport that stuff from one location to another. I hope you find this logic refreshing.

You know what else is refreshing? Beach drinks. Specifically ones that come straight out of a durable and convenient Beach Cooler. I'm emphasizing "Beach Cooler" strictly to identify it as a cooler designed and built for beach days. No one wants to schlep a 90-pound ice chest over unforgiving sand and under an unforgiving sun. Which is why I want to highlight 8 expertly engineered coolers specifically made for the beach. These are coolers that will make your trek from the car to the coast almost effortless—because, honestly, who wants to put in effort on beach day?