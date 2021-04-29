Shopping

10 Great Coolers on Amazon You Can Get Just in Time for Summer

Here are some of the best hard and soft coolers on Amazon right now—guaranteed to keep your drinks cold when things heat up.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 4/29/2021 at 3:24 PM

Were you really thinking of hitting the beach, lake, or best bud's backyard BBQ without a cooler full of ice cold drinks this summer? We didn't think so. The cooler has been a cornerstone of summer fun for generations and we highly doubt that'll change anytime soon. But the type of cooler you need will absolutely differ depending on the scenario—for instance, you might want a backpack cooler for hiking or a cooler specifically made for boating/kayaking. The possibilities are...well, maybe not endless, but definitely plentiful. 

Luckily, said possibilities can be found all over Amazon, where you'll find an excellent cooler for every type of situation. So whether you plan to post up for a picnic in the park or caravan to a campsite for the weekend, you'll need a cooler in haul. Here are some of the best ones on Amazon that you can buy right now.

RTIC Hard Cooler, Ice Chest with Heavy Duty Rubber Latches, 3 Inch Insulated Walls
RTIC Hard Cooler, Ice Chest with Heavy Duty Rubber Latches, 3 Inch Insulated Walls
$200
This is a great midsize cooler that's earned a stellar reputation. This particular model boasts 3-inches of insulated walls, so your ice will stay cold for days. It's easily carried by one person, is available in four colorways, and doubles as a camp bench when you need to take a load off.
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
$400
YETIs are basically the H2s of the cooler community. They're bulky, yet virtually indestructible. They'll keep what's inside safe and cold for days on end. They'll definitely start a conversation at a BBQ. And, as one 5-star reviewer noted, "This thing is a workhorse!!"
Coleman Cooler | Steel-Belted, 54-Quarts
Coleman Cooler | Steel-Belted, 54-Quarts
$142
$150
This cooler is iconic. Back when people were solely grilling with Webers and saying things like "boy howdy" this Coleman was putting in work keeping ice frozen and beers cold. This model is basically an upgraded version but stays true to the aesthetic that's made it a classic.
Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler
Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler
$100
$109
This Igloo BMX comes in three sizes—25qt, 52qt, 72qt. Depending on how you plan to use it will surely influence your decision. The smaller one is perfect for travel/lowkey cookouts, the midsize great for camping and entertaining, and the largest, well, I'm not sure. Perhaps you could use it as a fridge for days if you go completely off the grid. As one customer says, "This cooler is great, I use it all the time on multi-day road trips. Keeps cold for at least 3 to 4 full days in 72 to 80 degree outside temp. Great value compared to those others selling for hundreds of dollars."
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
$200
The Roadie 24 is YETI's upgrade from the Roadie 20. This model is a bit lighter, can keep what's inside colder for longer, and comes with cool stickers. If you're looking for more, one verified buyer had this to say: "Also a great chair to relax and drink some cold ones."
TOURIT Cooler Backpack, Holds 30 Cans
TOURIT Cooler Backpack, Holds 30 Cans
$37
$46
This TOURIT cooler/backpack is awesome. It'll hold 30 cans, is totally waterproof & leakproof, and is equipped with multiple pockets so you can basically walk around with a picnic on your back all day AND store your necessities (sunglasses, keys, cash, camera, etc).
CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag - Leakproof, 50 Can Soft Sided Portable Cooler
CleverMade Collapsible Cooler Bag - Leakproof, 50 Can Soft Sided Portable Cooler
$35
$40
What's very convenient about this cooler is that it collapses down when you're not using it, so you can store in almost anywhere. When you're ready to use it, pop it up and it'll hold up to 50 cans or up to 50-pounds (whatever you hit first). Plus, it's environmentally friendly as it doubles as a shopping bag: "Sturdy and well-made. Perfect for my weekly food shopping runs."
RTIC Soft Pack 30, Grey
RTIC Soft Pack 30, Grey
$143
$190
Here's a heavy-duty soft pack cooler that doesn't skimp on durability. It's super lightweight, crafted with a nylon shell, and is completely leakproof. This cooler will hold up to 30 cans (with ice) and comes in a price point that should get you off the fence.
Coleman Portable Xtreme Wheeled Cooler, 50-Quart
Coleman Portable Xtreme Wheeled Cooler, 50-Quart
$39
$60
First, check out the price point on this. If you're looking to save some serious money on a well-built cooler, this is the option for you. It can hold up to 84 cans, keep ice cold for five days, and comes equipped with heavy-duty wheels for easy transport. One reviewer said it was the "best money I’ve ever spent" and that "If you had any doubts, don’t. Go get yourself one...you won’t be sorry!"
KULA Cooler 5 | Lightweight Cooler, 5 Gallon
KULA Cooler 5 | Lightweight Cooler, 5 Gallon
$200
The KULA is a bit on the smaller side of hard-shelled coolers, but that's for a reason: ruggedness. Basically, this cooler is meant to be taken on adventures. It'll fit on your kayak, easily strap into the back of your jeep, can hold its weight at the campsite, and has an attached bottle opener—which is just a nice add-on. It also has a "padded deck" making it, perhaps, the most comfortable cooler seat in the market.
