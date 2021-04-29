10 Great Coolers on Amazon You Can Get Just in Time for Summer

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Were you really thinking of hitting the beach, lake, or best bud's backyard BBQ without a cooler full of ice cold drinks this summer? We didn't think so. The cooler has been a cornerstone of summer fun for generations and we highly doubt that'll change anytime soon. But the type of cooler you need will absolutely differ depending on the scenario—for instance, you might want a backpack cooler for hiking or a cooler specifically made for boating/kayaking. The possibilities are...well, maybe not endless, but definitely plentiful.

Luckily, said possibilities can be found all over Amazon, where you'll find an excellent cooler for every type of situation. So whether you plan to post up for a picnic in the park or caravan to a campsite for the weekend, you'll need a cooler in haul. Here are some of the best ones on Amazon that you can buy right now.