11 Cozy Airbnbs That Are Straight Out of Fairytales

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We’ve been spending a lot of time at home the past couple of years (thanks, quarantine), which has spurned a newfound appreciation for cozy living spaces and nostalgic hobbies. We even got a fun new social media movement out of it: cottagecore, an aesthetic that totally embraces a rural, domestic lifestyle. (The term technically originated in 2017, but received a TikTok resurgence in recent years.) Pretty much anything old-fashioned and bucolic can be categorized as cottagecore, from vintage dishes and dried flowers to activities like embroidery and gardening.

Some of us aren’t lucky enough to live in a beautiful English home surrounded by wildflowers, however. Luckily there are plenty of Airbnbs that provide the ultimate cottage experience, allowing anyone to embrace their inner Brothers Grimm character (minus the evil stepmothers) with a single booking. If you’re hoping to live your best fairytale life in 2022, check out some of these vacation rentals—from Hobbit holes in Washington to treehouses in Hawaii.