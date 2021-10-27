These Top-Rated Crossbody Bags Are the Perfect Travel Companion
We plumbed the depths of Amazon for the most convenient and comfortable crossbody bags worth bringing on your next adventure.
Whether you’re trekking to a remote mountaintop or to the airport baggage claim, keep all your essentials close with a travel crossbody bag. No more digging through the disorganized interior of a cumbersome tote bag—with a convenient crossbody, you can retrieve your phone, keys, passport, and other important items at a moment’s notice.
With storage for water bottles, umbrellas, and small electronics, a sturdy crossbody bag allows you to be prepared and comfortable regardless of where your day takes you. Many bags also offer security features that protect you from theft. Hands-free and lightweight, these bags are great for activities like hiking and biking, navigating travel, exploring a new place, or simply running errands around town.
Keep your essential items in order with this crossbody bag from Waterfly. The main zipper compartment can store small electronics and other items, the side mesh pocket gives you easy access to your water bottle, and the earphone wire hole makes it easy to enjoy music on the go. No matter your fit preferences, the Waterfly’s adjustable shoulder strap and breathable materials make this bag comfortable to wear for hours, no matter where your day takes you.
Sleek, unobtrusive, and available in twenty-five colors, this bag from Mosiso makes hands-free outdoor traveling simple. Outfitted with zippered pockets that accommodate phones, books, iPads, and other accessories, this bag is perfect for busy days when you’re constantly on your feet. Mesh side compartments fit both an umbrella and water bottle, so you’ll be prepared for anything. The durable polyester material is breathable and comfortable, and the outer buckle closure can conveniently hang dry a towel or clothes.
If you’re looking for a bag equipped with numerous anti-theft features, consider this option from Travelon. Also available in various other sizes and styles, this messenger back utilizes lockdown straps, locking zippered compartments, and a slash-resistant body and straps to ensure security against pickpockets. Even more, RFID blocking card slots and passport pockets help to prevent electronic identity theft. There’s also a convenient tethered key clip and LED light, as well as a water and dirt resistant exterior.
Available in two sizes and a variety of colors, this practical bag from Osoce is essential for travel. It’s constructed with high quality, water-resistant nylon, making it lightweight and durable. A hidden zipper enclosure can hold all your essentials, including a phone, small tablet, wallet, passport, and keys. The adjustable strap allows for this bag to be carried on the front or back of your body, so you can stay comfortable all day long. It’s also equipped with anti-degaussing functionality, meaning your personal information can’t be stolen through the bag.
This bag features a convenient USB charger port, allowing you to charge electronics with an external battery no matter where you are. The water-repellent and tear-resistant nylon exterior protects your belongings, and the padded strap can be adjusted to your preferences, making this bag lightweight and comfortable for all-day wear. Four compartments and eight pockets keep your things organized while the RFID Blocking liner helps protect your safety. Whether you’re travelling abroad or going to the gym, this bag is the perfect accessory for all your essentials.
This fashionable crossbody from Herschel is guaranteed to keep your personal items close without sacrificing style. Featuring three zippered compartments, an internal storage sleeve, and signature striped interior liner, this bag holds everything you need in an accessible and convenient place. The bag features solid, reliable construction and its adjustable, removable strap and belt loop offer customizable ways to comfortably store all your essentials.
Although a bit pricier than the other bags on this list, this sophisticated crossbody from Sherpani is worth the cost if you’re looking for a functional bag with exceptional anti-theft features and comfort. The deep main compartment contains a key fob and interior slip pockets to organize your belongings. The exterior pockets put smaller items easily within reach. The combination of melange and nylon makes the Sherpani both durable and lightweight, as well as water-resistant, so it’s perfect for any activity or weather. This bag’s safety features include RFID protection in the lining, exterior zipper lock tunnels, a clip lock for the main pocket, and a chair loop lock system. Finally, the Sherpani can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag, or configured as a tote or fold-over, making it appropriate for any situation.
This sleek, inconspicuous backpack from Seafew is a perfect companion for any activity. In addition to a main zipper pocket with interior inserts, the bag features two drawstring side pockets, meaning you can fit all your daily essentials and be prepared for anything that comes your way. A USB port makes it easy to keep your electronics charged, and the strap is made of breathable mesh and is adjustable for superior comfort.