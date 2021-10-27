These Top-Rated Crossbody Bags Are the Perfect Travel Companion

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’re trekking to a remote mountaintop or to the airport baggage claim, keep all your essentials close with a travel crossbody bag. No more digging through the disorganized interior of a cumbersome tote bag—with a convenient crossbody, you can retrieve your phone, keys, passport, and other important items at a moment’s notice.

With storage for water bottles, umbrellas, and small electronics, a sturdy crossbody bag allows you to be prepared and comfortable regardless of where your day takes you. Many bags also offer security features that protect you from theft. Hands-free and lightweight, these bags are great for activities like hiking and biking, navigating travel, exploring a new place, or simply running errands around town.