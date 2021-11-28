The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

While Cyber Monday has seemingly morphed into Cyber Month, the Monday following Black Friday is still a great day to score deals online. Many retailers still unleash special sales to mark the occasion, and Amazon is among them. This year, the mega e-tailer is dropping deals left and right on personal tech, smart home devices, home goods, kitchen essentials, apparel, and countless other items. Frankly, it's all a bit too much for most people to keep track of. That's why we're here.

All day, we'll be updating the list below with the latest and greatest Cyber Monday deals worth taking advantage of. So feel free to bookmark this page and come back as often as you'd like to check in and shop around.