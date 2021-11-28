The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon
We're keeping tabs on the most worthwhile discounts up for grabs from the mega e-tailer today.
Amazon
While Cyber Monday has seemingly morphed into Cyber Month, the Monday following Black Friday is still a great day to score deals online. Many retailers still unleash special sales to mark the occasion, and Amazon is among them. This year, the mega e-tailer is dropping deals left and right on personal tech, smart home devices, home goods, kitchen essentials, apparel, and countless other items. Frankly, it's all a bit too much for most people to keep track of. That's why we're here.
All day, we'll be updating the list below with the latest and greatest Cyber Monday deals worth taking advantage of. So feel free to bookmark this page and come back as often as you'd like to check in and shop around.
Deals on Amazon Devices
- Take up to 50% off Fire Tablets (including the Fire HD 10 Plus). - [Get it]
- Get an Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd Generation) for just $20. - [Get it]
- Snag an Echo (4th Generation) for $60. - [Get it]
- Get up to 47% off select Echo Show devices. - [Get it]
- Take up to 58% off Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo Show bundles. - [Get it]
- Save 50% on a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote. - [Get it]
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote for just $35. - [Get it]
- Pick up a new Kindle (in black of white) with a built-in front light for just $50. - [Get it]
- Take up to 40% off Amazon eero WiFi6 mesh routers. - [Get it]
Deals on Kitchen Tools and Essentials
- Save $40 on a new Breville Joule Sous Vide, and start experimenting with new cooking methods that will bring out even fuller flavors. - [Get it]
- Take 27% off a new 64-ounce Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series blender, which regularly retails for $400. - [Get it]
- Take up to 44% off Instant Pot cooking appliances, including electric pressure cookers, air fryers, and multi-function setups. - [Get it]
- Take up to 33% off Ninja cooking appliances, blenders, and cookware. - [Get it]
- Take 25% off Nespresso Vertuo espresso machines. - [Get it]
- Take $119 off a GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice maker. - [Get it]
- Save up to 40% on select Le Creuset cookware and stoneware. - [Get it]
Deals on TVs
Deals on Tech and Electronics
- Save $80 on a new pair of wireless Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (regularly $280). - [Get it]
- Save $130 (43%) on a Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor smart watch with GPS. - [Get it]
- Take 25% off the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and cross vacuuming off your to-do list forever. - [Get it]
- Save up to 44% on select Shark vacuums and air purifiers. - [Get it]
- Take up to 50% off a huge selection of JBL headphones and earbuds. - [Get it]
- Finally get around to upgrading your WFH setup with up to 46% off select Samsung monitors. - [Get it]
- Take up to 40% off select Fitbit activity trackers, including the Charge 5, Luxe, Sense, and more. - [Get it]
- Save up to 64% on select Otterbox phone cases. - [Get it]
- Take up to 40% off select Sony noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. - [Get it]
- Take 50% off a Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Laptop. - [Get it]
- Take up to 43% off select Samsung home audio products. - [Get it]
- Save up to 19% on select Tile trackers. - [Get it]
- Take $180 off Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones. - [Get it]
Deals on Home Goods, Furniture, and Mattresses
- Save 20% on a new queen original foam mattress from Casper. - [Get it]
- Take 30% off a new queen adaptive foam mattress from Tuft & Needle. - [Get it]
- Take 54% off a luxury king-sized shredded memory foam pillow from Cosy House Collection. - [Get it]
- Save up to 30% on select office furniture. - [Get it]
Great Deals on Everything Else
- Save 50% on Ancestry DNA Testing Kits. - [Get it]
- Take 33% off a 12-month Membership to PlayStation Plus. - [Get it]
- Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses. - [Get it]
- Save up to 15% on Joola table tennis tables, accessories, and backyard games. - [Get it]
- Save 30% on Furbo Dog Cameras with treat tossing. - [Get it]
- Save up to 25% on select Bowflex exercise equipment. - [Get it]
