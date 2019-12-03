All the Best Cyber Week Deals Worth Taking Advantage Of

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Though the one-two punch of Black Friday and Cyber Monday may seem like overkill, you better believe brands are angling to get us all even more excited to buy, buy, buy ahead of the holidays. And thus, Cyber Week was born: a full seven days dedicated to online discounts on stuff you want to get for yourself (and maybe even for the people on your shopping lists).
Though it may not be as buzzed about as the one-day-only shopping holidays that precede it, Cyber Week is gaining traction. This year, major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are participating by unleashing a fresh batch of deals every day -- and extending some of their most popular Cyber Monday deals. To keep you in the know, we're pulling together the ones you can already get and the best ones to look out for in the days ahead.
Our condolences to your bank account.
Best Cyber Week deals at Target
Target is going all-in on Cyber Week, and will be unleashing a fresh batch of deals in distinct categories every day through Monday, December 9. Here's what you can expect.
- Tuesday, December 3: 30% off kids’ bedding, décor, and more
- Wednesday, December 4: Up to 50% off power shave, power dental, and hair appliances
- Thursday, December 5: Save on apparel and accessories
- Friday, December 6: 30% off men’s and women’s C9 performance wear
- Saturday, December 7: Buy two, get one free video games, board games, and toy activity kits (select Switch games excluded)
- Sunday, December 8: Extra 15% off coffee and espresso makers
- Monday, December 9: Up to 50% off top gifts
The bullseye brand has also extended Cyber Monday pricing on quite a few popular items. Here are some of the best deals that are still up for grabs.
- Get up to 50% off toys [Get it]
- Get up to 40% off vacuums and floor care (including select Dyson and Roomba products) [Get it]
- Get big discounts on kitchen essentials including Instant Pots, KitchenAid Power Plus mixers, air fryers, and Keurig machines [Get it]
- Get up to 30% off furniture and home items [Get it]
- Get up to 30% off TVs from top brands like TCL, Samsung, VIZIO, and more [Get it]
Best Cyber Week deals at Walmart
Walmart will similarly be rolling out solid deals all week long. Here are some of our favorites so far.
- Get $50 off an Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker [Get it]
- Get $133 off an iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum [Get it]
- Get up to $80 off Powerbeats3 wireless headphones [Get it]
- Get $100 off a 4-foot Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine (Includes Mortal Kombat I,II, III) [Get it]
- Get a Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K TV for $200 ($200 off) [Get it]
- Get $270 off a Samsung 43" Class 4K smart TV [Get it]
- Get $100 off a LG 60" Class 4K Smart TV [Get it]
- Get $100 Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cord-free vacuum [Get it]
- Get up to 40% off electronics [Get it]
- Get up to 40% off home goods [Get it]
- Get up to 33% off video game consoles, games, and accessories [Get it]
- Get up to 40% off kitchen appliances and essentials [Get it]
Best Cyber Week deals at Amazon
Though Cyber Monday may be over, Amazon just kicked off its perennial bargain blitz knows as "12 Days of Deals," which it celebrates every year around this time. Every day, it will unleash a fresh batch of discounts on different products and categories. It hasn't revealed what the theme of each day will be quite yet, but if last year's themes (home improvement, grooming and beauty, kitchen, electronics, toys, etc.) are any indication, expect a bounty of tempting offers to drop every morning. Fortunately, the retailer has also extended its Cyber Monday pricing on a number of hot items, including these.
- Get 50% off Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 programmable pressure cookers [Get it]
- Get $100 off a iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum [Get it]
- Get $25 off a new Echo Dot with clock [Get it]
- Get $200 off a Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal lightweight cordless vacuum [Get it]
- Get $40 off an Echo Show 5 [Get it]
- Get 20% off a 23andMe ancestry DNA test [Get it]
- Get $30 off a Sonos One SL smart speaker [Get it]
- Get $100 off a Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer [Get it]
- Get $90 off a Ring video doorbell pro with Echo Show 5 [Get it]
- Get $80 off a Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic rechargeable electric toothbrush [Get it]
- Get $110 off Breville Smart Oven convection toaster oven [Get it]
- Save $60 on Bose SoundLink Revolve+ portable Bluetooth speaker [Get it]
- Get $300 off Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbars [Get it]
- Get $70 off Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless Bluetooth headphones [Get it]