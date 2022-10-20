16 Cycling Essentials Every New Rider Should Own, According to Experts

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The indomitable Freddie Mercury once sang to the world in 1978 that he wanted to ride his bicycle. Since then, bicycle sales have skyrocketed. Is there a correlation here? Probably not. The sentiment, however, remains. Children as young as three years old want to ride a bike, and some will continue pedaling well into—or past—their golden years. And as we pedal through life, we need to ensure we’re keeping our trusted bicycles tuned up, kitted out, and ready for whatever the road throws at us.

To wit, we talked with three expert cyclists about the essentials you need when you’re ready to hop on two wheels—the best cycling accessories, gear, and bike tools. First up, we have Bekah Rottenberg, a professional mountain bike coach and NASM Certified Personal Trainer. Bekah runs her own business, Brave Endeavors, which specializes in helping people feel confident on and off the bike. Next, there’s Brad McCartney, a professional cyclist and founder of BikeHikeSafari.com, which covers everything related to hiking, backpacking, and bicycle travel. Finally, there’s Becky Timbers, the creator and founder of the bike travel blog Two Wheeled Wanderer. Becky’s a Level 1 PMBIA mountain bike coach who’ll never say no to a two-wheeled adventure.

Between the three of them, we gathered 16 cycling essentials—from portable bike pumps and cycling helmets to multi-tools and bike tech—that you’ll definitely want to use. Let’s check out what they had to say.