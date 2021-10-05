5 Excellent Carry-Ons for Smartly Stashing Your Stuff

Dagne Dover

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Considering the countless headaches involved with traveling, there are a few you can easily avoid with just a bit of proper planning. One of the simplest? Investing in a good carry-on bag; one that has room for you to neatly stash all your stuff, is exceedingly comfortable to schlep on days-long journeys, and will help you look great even during your most road-weary moments. In short, you ought to treat yourself to a travel bag from a brand like Dagne Dover. Dagne Dover's selection of minimalist travel bags are not only exceedingly functional—with strategically placed pockets, stash sleeves, compartments, and more to keep you and all your stuff highly organized—but they exude the sort effortless style and casual-cool aesthetic that you may have a hard time channeling after a long day on the road (or at the office). And that's the whole idea. The brand's three female founders are on a mission to make it easier to keep up with the modern, hectic lifestyle through good design. Whether you're looking for a carry-all carry-on for tidily stashing your on-the-go office essentials, a sophisticated "adult" backpack for long weekend getaways, or a better vessel to carry your toiletries, Dagne Dover has all that covered, and more. Below, we've highlighted a few of our favorites from the brand (though we're sure you'll find even more you like on their site).

The Landon Carryall If you're looking for an elevated and understated duffel with multiple straps for varied carrying styles, this one's for you. It's fashioned from premium neoprene (which is water-resistant, insulating, and shock-absorbent), and there's enough space inside to stash one or two changes of clothes, plus pockets for tech like a tablet and charging cords. And, in keeping with the brand's commitment to being more eco-friendly, its lining and included shoe bag are fashioned from a material made from recycled bottles.

Dakota Neoprene Backpack This thing is designed to convert even the most ardent backpack skeptics. Boasting both a zipper laptop pocket and tablet sleeve, it's built to carry all your workday essentials with room to spare for a couple outfit changes for a weekend getaway. And like the Landon (and other items on this list), its lining and included shoe bag are fashioned from eco-friendly Repreve recycled material.

Vida Cotton Tote Bag Equipped with three interior stash pockets, four exterior pockets, a neoprene water (or wine) bottle holder, and expandable enough to fill to the brim with just about everything you might need for a full day of meetings/errands, the 100% organic cotton canvas Vida Tote is the ultimate versatile on-the-go carryall.

Arlo Tech Organizer For those of us who struggle to keep all our chargers, cords, and other device-specific dongles and doodads tidy (hi, it's me), the padded, zip-close Arlo is a game changer. It's specifically engineered with elastic loops and Airmesh pockets for safely stowing every little tech accessory you might need.

Micah Crossbody If you've never known the pleasure and convenience of a crossbody bag, now's your chance. This lovely, super-lightweight neoprene option makes for a perfect onboard personal item, and is great for carrying anything you might need during a daytime adventure or night out (while traveling or in your own city). Plus, it's equipped with a handy "key leash" so you can forget about having to fumble for yours when you need them.