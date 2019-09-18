Thrillist
The Best Wednesday Deals: Filson Bags, Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, and More

Filson

It’s Wednesday, which depending on your outlook means you’re either already halfway there or only halfway there (to the weekend, that is). No matter where you stand, though, there's no disputing that you can snag some solid deals on excellent gear, gadgets, and home goods from around the web right now.

In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve found big bargains on Filson bags, discounts on speakers, headphones, and earbuds from Tribit, $120 off a top-of-the-line Dyson vacuum, and more. Just don’t snooze on them, because they won’t last long. 

Up to 46% off select Filson bags

Looking to upgrade your luggage game? Right now you can pick up a slew of Filson travel gear for much cheaper than usual. The American heritage brand, which has been making exceptionally high quality outdoor gear for over 110 years, is typically a bit pricey for our tastes, but it's earned a big following thanks to its ruggedly handsome and thoughtfully crafted bags. Lucky for you, Nordstrom Rack has slashed prices on some of its everyday backpacks, duffels, and other small carry-on-appropriate fare, with some pieces going for nearly half-off. 
Up to 30% off select Tribit speakers and headphones 

Load up on over-ear headphones, earbuds, and wireless speakers from Tribit right now thanks to this one-day-only Amazon sale, which is offering up to 30% off a selection of gear from the popular audio brand. Our favorite pick of the bunch is the low-profile StormBox Bluetooth speaker, which is not only deceptively powerful, but also waterproof with a 20 hour battery life and a 66-foot range. It's a no brainer for the beach.
Other notable deals of the day