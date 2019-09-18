The Best Wednesday Deals: Filson Bags, Wireless Bluetooth Speakers, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
It’s Wednesday, which depending on your outlook means you’re either already halfway there or only halfway there (to the weekend, that is). No matter where you stand, though, there's no disputing that you can snag some solid deals on excellent gear, gadgets, and home goods from around the web right now.
In today’s Daily Deals, we’ve found big bargains on Filson bags, discounts on speakers, headphones, and earbuds from Tribit, $120 off a top-of-the-line Dyson vacuum, and more. Just don’t snooze on them, because they won’t last long.
Up to 46% off select Filson bags
Looking to upgrade your luggage game? Right now you can pick up a slew of Filson travel gear for much cheaper than usual. The American heritage brand, which has been making exceptionally high quality outdoor gear for over 110 years, is typically a bit pricey for our tastes, but it's earned a big following thanks to its ruggedly handsome and thoughtfully crafted bags. Lucky for you, Nordstrom Rack has slashed prices on some of its everyday backpacks, duffels, and other small carry-on-appropriate fare, with some pieces going for nearly half-off.
Get it at NordstromRack
Up to 30% off select Tribit speakers and headphones
Load up on over-ear headphones, earbuds, and wireless speakers from Tribit right now thanks to this one-day-only Amazon sale, which is offering up to 30% off a selection of gear from the popular audio brand. Our favorite pick of the bunch is the low-profile StormBox Bluetooth speaker, which is not only deceptively powerful, but also waterproof with a 20 hour battery life and a 66-foot range. It's a no brainer for the beach.
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Up to 45% off select Dewalt power tools [Get it at Home Depot]
- Save $120 on the top-rated cord-free Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum [Get it at Dyson]
- Big discounts on a variety of popular hot tubs [Get it at Wayfair]
- 20% off a collection of 12 mini succulent plants [Get it on Amazon]
- $50 off Bella Pro Series 10-quart slow cooker [Get it at Best Buy]