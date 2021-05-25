10 Superb Daypacks for Hiking You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

When gearing up for a hike, the most important thing to have is a solid set of shoes. The next most important thing? A backpack to carry your trail essentials. You'll want to bring water, a map, a portable charger, your phone, sunscreen, keys, flask, snacks, etc. The list will add up quick.

Luckily, finding an excellent daypack at an even better value is much easier than you may think. Just check out Amazon, where we've rounded up 10 excellent hiking backpacks that each have thousands of positive reviews and are all rated between 4 to 5 stars.