10 Superb Daypacks for Hiking You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now
Whether you're going on a quick jaunt or spending a day hiking through the woods, you're going to need a great hiking backpack. Here are 10 of the best daypacks available on Amazon.
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
When gearing up for a hike, the most important thing to have is a solid set of shoes. The next most important thing? A backpack to carry your trail essentials. You'll want to bring water, a map, a portable charger, your phone, sunscreen, keys, flask, snacks, etc. The list will add up quick.
Luckily, finding an excellent daypack at an even better value is much easier than you may think. Just check out Amazon, where we've rounded up 10 excellent hiking backpacks that each have thousands of positive reviews and are all rated between 4 to 5 stars.
A small yet mighty bag with over 1,000 verified 5-star reviews. It comes with a bladder (hydration!) and is equipped with plenty of room for your day hiking excursions. Says one reviewer, "This is really my “go to” backpack for day hiking. It is really comfortable to wear and it is a great size."
The Venture Pal 40L pack is a #1 top rated pick on Amazon. One of its top features (outside its durability) is that, once you're done using it, it'll pack into a small pouch for easy storage, making it perfect to pack in other bags when visiting new places.
Available in 8 colorways, this backpack from Sharkmouth is designed with versatility in mind. If you're not taking much with you, you can cinch the bag down to hold your gear tightly, or you can stuff it with enough supplies for two people (if you happen to be with someone who conveniently forgot their pack).
This pack from Mubasel Gear is a bit smaller than the other ones, so it's the perfect fit for the minimalist hiker who knows the importance of water (it comes with a 2-liter bladder) and small pockets (great for storing snacks, phone, etc). It's also ideal for running—either on the trail or in the city.
Osprey is a name that's been in the bag game for a while now and they've earned a stellar reputation over the years. This lightweight bag is designed specifically for day trips and day hikes. One reviewer notes, "I'm addicted to this thing. I can wear it ANYWHERE—back home on day hikes or trail runs in the West, and all around my current home, NYC."
Another option from Venture Pal is this hiking backpack. It's a bit larger than the other models, so it makes an excellent bag for weekend camping trips or as a packable carry-on. It's available in 11 colors, has over 8,000 5-star reviews, and is only $20.
This little bag folds up into the size of a sandwich when you don't need to use it, so it's perfect to pack if you'll be needing an extra bag wherever you're going. It's made of water-resistant materials and comes with a 90-day refund. And it clocks in at $16.
This pack from Vibrelli is tailored to day hikers who understand how to maximize storage in small spaces. The big feature here is that this pack weighs a measly 14-ounces and comes with a 2-liter bladder. According to one reviewer, the bag is "Compact, lightweight, and tough. It was a perfect hydration pack to do a 12 hour hike up and down a rocky mountain side in Southern Arizona. It carried a lot of stuff, in addition to the nearly 2 liters of water to keep me hydrated."
This is a bag designed exclusively to be used on camping/hiking excursions. It features a ton of storage for things like first aid, extra clothing for bad weather, water, a radio, and much more. This is also a great option if you want to hike out into the wilderness with some tech (laptop, camera, phone) and be sure it stays safe.
TETON Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack; High-Performance Backpack for Backpacking, Hiking, Camping
$76
$83
Throwing this last one in here as an option for overnight hikers who might be looking for something a bit larger to fit a tent inside of. This Scout 3400 from Teton is large enough to carry your goods for a few nights on the trail but compact enough to not burden you. One reviewer even took in on a weeklong motorcycle trip through India and came back to give it a 5-star rating.
