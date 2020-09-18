Shopping The Best Deals We Found This Week: Le Creuset, CBD, Fire Pits, and More The best bargains, sales, and discounts on the stuff we love that you can still take advantage of.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Congratulations on making it all the way to Friday. And while summer may be in the rearview, we're here to bring you some sunny news in the form of great sales and discounts from some of our favorite brands and sites. So, before you kick off for the weekend, we wanted to clue you into to some of the most worthwhile deals we came across this week that you can still take advantage of. Shop on.

Save $130 on a Round Dutch Oven from Le Creuset As we rapidly approach casserole and stew season, now’s your chance to snag one of the absolute best Dutch ovens on the market from Le Creuset. These exquisitely designed enameled cast iron pieces are a true workhorse in the kitchen, making it easy to prep large meals, roast meats, and start baking sourdough again.

Save $75 on a city-friendly Solo Stove fire pit Now that we've officially entered proper fire pit season, it's prime time to grab yourself a nice setup that will help you stay toasty outdoors even with in the chilly air. Solo Stove's Ranger fire pit is an excellent option for anyone with limited outdoor space (particularly those of us in cities), since it's not very large and doesn't produce a ton of smoke. Don't be fooled, though, it still produces a great deal of heat, and now you can pick one up for just under $200.

Save 20% on premium USDA-certified organic CBD The intrepid CBD purveyors at Cornbread Hemp are offering 20% site wide exclusively for Thrillist readers until September 21. That means you can snag a great discount on some of our favorite CBD oils, tinctures, capsules, topicals and more. Seriously, if you’ve been meaning to dip your toe into the world of CBD, now’s a great time to do so.

Get $100 off an Apple Watch Series 5 Hot on the heels of Apple’s latest Apple Watch announcement, you can snag the still-very-good Series 5 for a cool $100 cheaper than usual. It’s packed with a load of bells and whistles that will make you wonder how you survived without a top-notch fitness tracker for so long.

Get up to 40% off “Fall Favorites” from Urban Outfitters If the sudden nip in the air has you ready to overhaul your layering wardrobe, may we suggest perusing the latest sale at Urban Outfitters, which is stacked with a great selection of fall staples from some great brands.

Snag up to 40% off select Nike favorites In the market for a new pair of sneaks to dive into those home workouts you've promised yourself you'd start doing? Lucky for you, Nike is running a big sale on select footwear, activewear, apparel, accessories and more to get you properly suited up to sweat.