The Best Deals of the Day: Huge 4K Flatscreens, Portable Grills, and More

In today's Daily Deals, we've pulled together some of the best sales and discounts from around the web on gadgets, gear, home goods, and more worth stocking up on right now. From huge 4K TVs and powerful projectors to portable grills and Microsoft laptop hybrids, we've got you covered with a rundown of bargains to take advantage of before the end of the day.
38% off TCL's 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
As football season ushers in I-wish-I-had-a-bigger-and-better-TV season, we don't blame you for feeling the urge to upgrade to a slightly better screen at home. Luckily, right now there's a smokin' hot deal on a huge new 4K smart TV from TCL that stretches a room-dwarfing 75 inches. Right now, it's priced at just $800, which is $500 cheaper than usual. It boasts lifelike picture and a stunning color range that will leave you scoffing at your previous TV's performance, and comes equipped with Roku's best-in-class smart interface that makes it incredibly easy to navigate all of your favorite apps and streaming services.
Up to 55% off portable grills
As prime cookout season slowly comes to a close and tailgating festivities pick up, some of our favorite portable BBQ stations are being unloaded at can't-miss prices. Wayfair is currently selling a bunch of top-rated travel-friendly grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, and Cuisinart at up to 55% off.
Up to 36% off Anker wall projectors
If a giant flatscreen just isn't big enough for your viewing needs, right now's a good time to pick up a projector thanks to a special Amazon Gold Box deal on a trio of models from the brand Anker. Though they may not offer the same top-notch picture quality as the above TCL 4K TV, they're more than adequate if you're looking to stream games or shows in front of a big crowd or feel like hosting movie nights in your backyard.
47% off Beats Solo3 wireless over-ear headphones
Looking for a solid pair of headphones to make your next flight a bit more bearable or drown out the hustle and bustle of your daily commute? Right now you can snag these wildly popular Beats wireless headphones for just $159.99, which is $140 cheaper than usual.
Other notable deals of the day
- $200 off Microsoft Surface Pro 5th Generation [Get it at Best Buy]
- 18% off Roku Streaming Stick+ [Get it at Amazon]
- 46% off the 12-inch Lodge seasoned cast iron skillet [Get it at Sierra]
- 47% off 5-piece cordless tool set [Get it at Home Depot]