The Best Deals of the Day: Bargains on Beer Fridges, Instant Pots, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
You may be back to the grind after some much-deserved respite, but may we suggest taking another quick break from the daily slog of emails and meetings to catch up on what really matters? We're talking about deals, of course, and there's a glut of discounted gear, gadgets, and home goods up for grabs right now.
In today's Daily Deals, we've rounded up some of the best sales on the stuff you want, including bargain-priced beer fridges and pressure cookers plus some can't-miss steals on iPads, home arcade consoles, and more.
37% off Arcade1Up 3-in-1 home arcade consoles
Video game nerd or not, you can't deny that installing an old-school arcade console set-up at home is a boss move. Who knows, maybe you could even convince your boss to let you bring this thing into your office. Either way, right now is a good time to grab one, because this three quarter-scale Street Fighter II-themed arcade cabinet (with three built-in games) is on sale for just $187.50 -- nearly $115 less than it typically goes for.
Get it on Amazon
44% off 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 programmable pressure cookers
The pressure cooker that's taken the world by storm is on sale once again, this time for just $83.77, roughly $67 cheaper than usual for the programmable 6-quart 10-in-1 function version. For the uninitiated, these wildly popular countertop appliances make meal prep quick and easy enough for even the most impatient amateur home cooks to get on board.
Get it on Amazon
Up to 45% off mini-fridges
Keep your ever-growing stash of craft beer, wine, or White Claw nice and chilled without cramping your actual fridge with a new mini version from Wayfair, which is currently offering big discounts on a wide variety of models. There are tons of sizes and styles to pick from (including the slick glass-doored variety) for up to 45% off.
Get them at Wayfair
Other notable deals of the day
- 27% off Cuisinart's 1.7-liter stainless steel cordless electric kettle [Get it on Amazon]
- 23% off 1TB Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch) with WiFi [Get it on Amazon]
- Up to 50% off best-selling beach and lawn chairs [Get them on Wayfair]
- 23% off KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixers [Get it on Amazon]
- 29% off Ring Alarm 8-piece set [Get it on Amazon]