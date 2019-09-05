The Best Deals of the Day: Gourmet Cookware Sets, Top-Notch Travel Pillows, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The good news? You've made it into the homestretch of the workweek. The bad news? The weekend is just out of reach. But who says you can't get the party started a bit early by indulging in some sweet, sweet sales?
In today's Daily Deals, we've mined the web for some of the best discounted gear, gadgets, home goods and more worth stocking up on. From the lowest-price-ever on one of our favorite travel pillows, to deep discounts on smart thermostats, cookware sets, and espresso machines, we've got you covered with all sorts of stuff you should buy right now.
$70 off Nest Thermostat & Google Home Mini bundles
The industry-leading smart thermostat, which is programmable to suit your schedule and can help cut down on energy costs, is on sale right now as part of a bundle that also includes a handy Google Home Mini smart speaker. The WiFi-enabled device features a Home/Away Assist function that turns the temp down when it detects that no one is home, and can be controlled remotely to make your rooms comfortable before you walk in the door.
Get it at Best Buy
Up to 70% off popular coffee makers and espresso machines
In the market to upgrade your at-home caffeine station? Today's a great day to do it because Wayfair is running a big sale on a wide variety of coffee makers and espresso machines like the Keurig K-Classic, Hamilton Beach's single serve coffee maker, Cuisinart's programmable 12-cup coffee maker, and Cookinex's automatic espresso machine.
Get them at Wayfair
40% off our favorite travel pillows
Anyone who's spent much time traveling in economy on long-haul flights knows the value of a solid travel pillow, and right now one of the best on the market is available for just $18. The low-profile Trtl pillow features a built-in hidden rib system that provides customizable chin and neck support to make it incredibly easy to doze off in the confines of a tiny coach seat. Even better, it's practically weightless and slim enough to stash in any small carry-on, unlike the popular bulky (and frankly overpriced) memory foam travel pillows.
Get it on Amazon
Up to 70% off Gourmet Cookware Sets
Ready to ditch the hodgepodge of mismatched pots and pans in your kitchen? There are big deals on a slew of different gourmet cookware sets up for grabs from Wayfair right now. You can get your hands on handsome multi-piece non-stick aluminum and stainless steel sets from brands like Cuisinart, Anolon, Circulon, Zwilling JA Henckels and more for up to 70% off.
Get them at Wayfair
Other notable deals of the day
- 34% off Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speakers [Get it on Amazon]
- Huge discounts on men's and women's luxury watches [Get them at Nordstrom Rack | Men's, Women's]
- Up to 31% off Keurig K-Cup pods [Get them on Amazon]
- 72% off Travelpro 23-inch expandable spinner suitcase [Get it on Amazon]
- 30% off Intex elevated queen size airbed [Get it on Amazon]