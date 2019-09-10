The Best Deals of the Day: MacBook Pros, Cast Iron Cookware, and More

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Unfortunately, we can't do anything about the fact that it's only Tuesday, but we can at least help you shake off the Tuesday blues with a brief distraction from the onslaught of the workweek. We've found sales on a whole bunch of gear, gadgets, and home goods worth stocking up on right now.
In today's Daily Deals, we've mined the web for some of the best bargains and unearthed solid deals on everything from MacBook Pros and Cuisinart cast iron cookware to iPad Pros and Adidas footwear. So take a look and act fast, because these discounts won't be around for long.
46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware
Even if you aren't a wizard in the kitchen, it's important to have a few basic, high-quality tools at the ready when the urge to cook washes over you (or, you know, you have to). A proper cast iron skillet is absolutely one of them, and right now you can snag a Cuisinart version (in a variety of colors) at 46% off. If you're into making stews and soups, a few of the brand's cast iron casserole dishes are also on sale right now at a similar discount.
Get them on Amazon
28% off Apple MacBook Pros
To celebrate today's big Apple event (where it's expected to unveil its latest iPhone and other devices), Amazon is slashing the price on the MacBook Pro. Right now, you can get the 13-inch version (with Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB) for just $1,299.99, which is roughly $500 cheaper than usual. It's Amazon's lowest price ever on the laptop, which features a Retina display and the nifty Touch ID-equipped Touch Bar above the keyboard.
Get it on Amazon
23% off Apple iPad Pros
Doubling down on its Apple discounts today, Amazon is also selling iPad Pros (the 12.9-inch, WiFi-only version) at a $400 discount for $1,349.99. The tablets feature an edge-to-edge liquid Retina display plus upgraded four-speaker audio and 12-megapixel (MP) rear and 7MP front cameras.
Get it on Amazon
Up to 70% off Adidas footwear
The beloved athletic brand is celebrating its anniversary sale right now by slashing prices on tons and tons of top-notch footwear. Seriously, you can grab up to 70% off some of its most popular casual and athletic men's and women's kicks including the Yung-96, Samba RM, and Continental 80.
Get them at Adidas
Other notable deals of the day
- Up to 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools [Get them at Home Depot]
- 21% off Tile Pro tracker 4-packs [Get it on Amazon]
- 56% off Ninja Nutri personal blender [Get it on Amazon]
- Up to 65% off room rugs [Get them at Wayfair]