The Best Deals of the Day: Discounted iPads, Handsome Leather Luggage and More

As summer lets out its last few breaths and you're forced to face the return of long five day workweeks and beach-less weekends, it can be tough to find much to get excited about. Luckily, there are quite a few deals up for grabs today that may tempt you to at least crack a smile.
In this first installment of our new Daily Deals series, we've scoured the web and pulled together some of the best deals you should be taking advantage of right now. Keep scrolling for deep discounts on everything from iPads to luxe leather travel bags, and check back in again tomorrow to see what we'll uncover then.
$249 off 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro LTE
Been itching to upgrade to a powerful tablet? You can grab the latest version of the iPad Pro right now for $249 less than usual, and the lowest it's ever been on Amazon. The device packs a ton of power thanks to the company's A12X Bionic chip and features a nearly edge-to-edge 12.9-inch Retina display that offers eye-popping color. On top of that it's equipped with a 12 megapixel (MP) rear camera and 7 MP front-facing camera, 10 hours of battery life, Face ID, and improved speakers. In other words, this thing can essentially serve as a laptop replacement when paired with a wireless keyboard
Get it on Amazon
Up to 57% off luxe leather duffles and travel bags
Now's a great time to re-up your travel gear thanks to a wide-ranging sale on leather bags, dopp kits, and more from a couple top-rated brands. Get discounts on handsome weekender duffles, backpacks, messenger bags, pen cases, and folios from Aaron Leather Goods. Or if canvas is more your bag (sorry), there are some solid muted color oversized duffle options from the brand S-Zone, which are sized specifically to fit in the standard overhead bin to serve as proper carry-ons.
Browse the selection at Amazon
25% off Netgear's Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System
If you're tired of suffering the pains of crappy home Wi-Fi, Netgear's Orbi system, which has earned rave reviews for its ability to strengthen wireless signals across large spaces. Right now, its 2 easy-to-install hub and wall-plug system (which covers up to 5,000 square feet) is up for grabs for 25% cheaper than usual, so now's the perfect time to graduate to streaming, scrolling, and smart home-ing free from annoyingly weak signal spots..
Get it on Amazon
Other notable deals of the day
- Up to 55% of vacuums from Bissel, Roomba, Black + Decker and more [Get them at Wayfair]
- Up to 60% off major brand coffeemakers [Get them at Wayfair]
- 50% off the Todd Snyder X Timex Blackjack Watch [Get it at Todd Snyder]
- $170 off Sceptre 50-inch LED TVs [Get it at Walmart]
- 30% off 8-quart Instant Pots [Get it at Amazon]