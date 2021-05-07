10 Dreamy Airbnbs Across the Country That Welcome Furry Friends

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Planning a vacation when you have a dog can be tricky. You either find a kind human to take care of them or pay way too much to leave them at a dog hotel. Airbnb has thankfully opened a whole new world of possibility for jet-setting dog-owners by offering tons and tons of dog-friendly stays. Whether you’re looking to stay by the beach or decamp to the middle of the desert, you can easily find an ideal Airbnb getaway for you and your furry friends.

To make it even simpler for you to plan your next excursion, we curated a list of dreamy escapes that cater to the pet-owners among us. From spacious beach houses to incredible hideaways within walking distance to must-try restaurants and shops, keep scrolling to find the perfect place to get away with your pet.