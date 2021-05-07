Shopping

10 Dreamy Airbnbs Across the Country That Welcome Furry Friends

From beach retreats to desert hideouts, these are some of our favorite Airbnb getaways for both you and your pup(s).

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 5/7/2021 at 5:34 PM

Planning a vacation when you have a dog can be tricky. You either find a kind human to take care of them or pay way too much to leave them at a dog hotel. Airbnb has thankfully opened a whole new world of possibility for jet-setting dog-owners by offering tons and tons of dog-friendly stays. Whether you’re looking to stay by the beach or decamp to the middle of the desert, you can easily find an ideal Airbnb getaway for you and your furry friends.

To make it even simpler for you to plan your next excursion, we curated a list of dreamy escapes that cater to the pet-owners among us. From spacious beach houses to incredible hideaways within walking distance to must-try restaurants and shops, keep scrolling to find the perfect place to get away with your pet.

Modern and Stylish Spanish Bungalow
Modern and Stylish Spanish Bungalow
Los Angeles, California
Tucked away in the West Adams neighborhood of LA, this stylish bungalow is very well suited for groups who enjoy hosting dinner parties. With a large front and backyard, your furry friend will have plenty of room to run around while you enjoy some drinks and a meal with good company.
Mid Century Modern House Near Beach
Mid Century Modern House Near Beach
Falmouth, Massachusetts
Whether you’re taking the family or a group of friends, this massive house will satisfy all your getaway needs. Your pups can enjoy plenty of outdoor space and adventure around the nearby beach. Inside the house you’ll find open common areas with exquisite mid-century modern decor, three comfortable bedrooms, and two bathrooms, making it perfect for up to six guests. With multiple outdoor areas equipped for entertaining, you’ll probably never want to leave.
La Boheme Haus
La Boheme Haus
Miami, Florida
This bohemian retreat is just a short walk from Coral Way, which makes it the perfect little hideaway in the heart of Miami. The house has two proper bedrooms, and there’s also a full sleeper sofa. The backyard is a tropical oasis with multiple lounge areas and a lovely pool where you can hang with your friends and pup while soaking up the sun.
Joshua Tree Green Haus
Joshua Tree Green Haus
Yucca Valley, California
This incredible home is smack dab in the middle of the desert, and a short drive away from Joshua Tree National Park (a perfect place to explore alongside your pup). Designed by the architects at Inverse Project, the two bedroom house has a spacious two level outdoor terrace with an outdoor hot tub, grill, and chimenea, making it the ideal spot to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets and star-soaked night sky.
Family Villa With Waterfront Dock
Family Villa With Waterfront Dock
Southampton, New York
With plenty of space for your pup to play, this Southampton waterfront home is the ideal getaway to kick back, relax, and soak up the sun. It boasts four bedrooms and a charming sprawling backyard equipped with a fire pit, hammock and deck designed to host up to nine guests and your dogs. The beach is located just a mile away from the property, and you’re just a few minutes from lively restaurants and shops.
Peaceful Adobe with Tree Home
Peaceful Adobe with Tree Home
Canones, New Mexico
Optimally located with easy access to various hiking trails for you and the dog, this retreat in New Mexico is the ultimate escape for nature lovers. Beyond the stunning, breeze, and peaceful interior, the home also offers sweeping views of the gorgeous surrounding area.
Cozy House with Garden
Cozy House with Garden
Hudson, New York
For dog-toting New Yorkers looking for a head-clearing escape, this one’s perfect. Just a couple of hours north of NYC, this modest property boasts a lovely garden with a deck for relaxing al-fresco meals and cocktails. It’s also located a walking distance from the Hudston’s restaurants, stores, and galleries.
The Ella House in Venice
The Ella House in Venice
Los Angeles, California
Located just ten minutes from Venice Beach, The Ella House is a spot where you can feel like home. The outdoor space offers a charming pergola-covered deck and a fire pit for lounging with friends, and the courtyard is perfect to enjoy some play time with your dog. With over 1,800 square feet of living space, this place is comfortable enough for both short or long stays.
Peaceful House With Private Beach
Peaceful House With Private Beach
Barnstable, Massachusetts
If you’re looking for peace and quiet, this beach cottage is the place to stay. Located on a private beach in Massachusetts, this beautiful and bright home has the space to accommodate up to eight guests and your furry friends. It also boasts a roomy deck, a shaded front porch with Adirondack chairs, and most importantly an amazing outdoor shower for rinsing both yourself and your dog after a long day at the beach.
Casa Niña Vacation Home
Casa Niña Vacation Home
Miami, Florida
This lovely Spanish style home is filled with light and artwork, and has a beautiful backyard decked out with a barbeque, multiple sitting areas, and a hammock (hello naptime!). It’s also large enough to comfortably accommodate up to six people and whatever four legged friends may be in tow.
