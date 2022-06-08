The 10 Best Dog-Friendly Beachfront Vacation Rentals

13 guests/$525 per night (plus $75 pet fee)

Planning a vacation can be a lot of work, but this Treasure Island home has the perfect combination of amenities and stunning location, which means all you’ll have to do is show up. The beachfront home looks out upon a stretch of white sandy beach, with the turquoise waves of the Gulf of Mexico lapping at the shore. When you’re not enjoying the beach, this house is decked out with everything you and a dozen friends or family members could possibly need to have an incredible time. The property has both a grill and a fire pit, plus outdoor tables, lounge chairs, and a hammock. There’s also a heated pool, hot tub, and outdoor shower, along with a covered porch. The result? You and the rest of your party (including your dog, of course!) will have an absolutely stellar time. Just note that the host has a few requirements for any pups that come along: They should be well-behaved, and you’ll have to offer proof of a rabies vaccine and flea and tick treatment, along with a $75 pet fee.

What guests say: “We came for Spring Break with ages 3-73 and all of us thoroughly enjoyed our stay. The house itself is super but the amenities, heated pool, hot tub, ALL of the beach accessories and the absolute best location make this house a home run! We walked to the Pass multiple times and with small children it was extremely convenient to go back and forth to the beach and the house. Our family goes on Spring Break every year and this was one of our favorite vacations ever. We would definitely love to come back and would recommend this house to all ages and all people!”