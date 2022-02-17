10 Unique Dome Airbnbs That Promise a Well-Rounded Getaway

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Have you ever wanted to spend the night in an igloo but aren’t sure about the whole “house made out of snow” concept? If so, a geodesic dome is the perfect compromise for you. There are actually tons of dome homes on Airbnb to choose from, and they come in all shapes and sizes. There are tiny domes, big domes, and clothing-optional domes. There are domes for glamping and domes that feel like fancy houses. There are even entire dome resorts.

We compiled some of the most unique dome rentals on Airbnb right now, from the Grand Canyon to New York. Even Goldilocks would find one on this list she’d be happy to call Dome Sweet Dome—at least for a night or two.