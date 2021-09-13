8 Great Drip Coffee Makers You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now
From super simple options to tech-enabled machines with all the bells and whistles, here you’ll find the perfect one to add to your countertop.
If you don’t have the time (or energy) to dedicate to a proper pour-over coffee in the morning, all you need is to invest in a good machine. Sounds simple, right? Of course, as soon as you start looking for one, you realize just how overwhelming that can be, considering the countless options available these days. However, you can almost always rely on the classic: an automatic drip coffee maker. To help you find the right one for you, we tracked down some of the best models you can buy right now on Amazon.
The list below features a number of different options, depending on your needs. From compact one-button machines to more advanced rigs that feature multiple brewing modes and even a frother.
The Connoisseur is one of the more trusted machines amongst drip coffee lovers. Capable of making eight cups in six minutes, it brews at the perfect 195°-205°F temperatures into an insulated carafe that will keep your coffee hot without burning it. Plus, it has a shower-like spout above a flat basket to ensure evenly extracted grounds.
With a five star rating and over 10K mostly positive reviews, you can trust that this one is a solid option. Ninja made sure to create a machine with myriad features to satisfy any of your coffee needs. It boasts six brew sizes (single cup, XL single cup, travel mug, XL travel mug, half carafe, or full carafe), a built-in milk frother, and four different brewing options depending on the type of coffee you want to make.
If you drink multiple cups a day, you might want to consider this one. It comes with a 12-cup carafe and a heating plate to keep your brew hot throughout the day. You also have the option to use it with ground coffee or pods and can be programmed to automatically brew at your convenience (meaning that you can set it to have your coffee ready as soon as you wake up).
A lot of people rave about this coffee maker and we know exactly why: it’s incredibly compact, easy to use, and, most importantly, delivers great coffee. It allows you to brew into its eight-cup, insulated carafe or directly into your cup without any mess. And even better? It’s equipped with a special cleaning mode to keep it brewing fresh without any effort on your part.
If you’re looking for a simple and affordable option that can brew excellent coffee with just a touch of a button, this Krups machine is for you. It doesn’t boast any of the more advanced features you’ll find in pricier models, but if all you need is an on/off button and reliably good coffee, look no further.
Retro aesthetic lovers, this one's for you. This machine is one of many items Nostalgia makes with a vintage look. More than a countertop eye-catcher, it brews 12 cups at a time and can be programmed to brew at a specific time, and will keep your carafe warm courtesy of a special heating plate.
This Ninja coffee maker allows you to choose between classic or rich brews, and will deliver either with flavourful results. It boasts a glass carafe, a removable water reservoir, and a heating plate that will keep your coffee at the perfect temperature for up to four hours. And for those of us not-quite-morning people, you can easily program your coffee to automatically brew so it’s ready when you need it.
If you’re someone who insists on very hot coffee, consider this one from Cuisinart, which promises to deliver a hotter brew without sacrificing flavor or quality. It boasts 24 hour programmability, an adjustable “keep warm” temperature control, self clean mode, and a reusable coffee filter.