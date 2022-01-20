7 Great Dutch Ovens You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you don’t currently have a Dutch oven hidden in one of your kitchen cabinets, it’s time to remedy that ASAP. They look like unassuming heavy-duty pots, but come equipped with some powerful bells and whistles, like cast iron material, sturdy handles, thick walls, and lids that altogether help trap steam and heat (and ensure even heat distribution). You can use them on the stovetop like a regular pot, or put them in the oven like a casserole dish. The list of recipes that call for a Dutch oven is endless: We're talking hearty stews, homemade bread, braised short ribs, macaroni and cheese, and sweet cobblers—and that’s just the beginning.

Once you make your favorite dish in a Dutch oven, you’ll never go back to cooking with multiple pots and pans again. To help you find the exact rig to match your kitchen needs, we searched Amazon for the best, most popular Dutch ovens on the market right now—all with rave reviews from thousands of customers. Whether you need an inexpensive option for your tiny apartment or a best-in-class piece from Le Creuset that will seriously elevate your home-chef status, this list has you covered.