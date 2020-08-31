Shopping

The Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Take Advantage of Right Now

Labor Day Weekend may not kick off until Friday, but there are already a glut of great early deals on everything from mattresses and furniture, to hiking gear and clothes.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 8/31/2020 at 11:48 AM

Unsplash/Avi Richards

It's crazy to think that Labor Day is nearly upon us (summer, please don't leave!), and while we're not quite ready to say goodbye to beach days and warm weather, we're certainly welcoming all the big holiday weekend sales in the offing. Luckily, this year you can get in on the big savings early, as a number of our favorite brands and retailers are unleashing deals a bit early. To help you better navigate them, we've put together a list of the best sales you can take advantage of right now, and will be updating it regularly.

The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Mattresses

The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Furniture & Homegoods

  • Wayfair: Get up to 70% off select furniture for every room in your home plus decor and more [Get it at Wayfair]

The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Hiking & Camping Gear

  • BioLite: Save 20% on select camping essentials (including headlamps, stoves, solar chargers, and more) [Get it at BioLite]
  • REI: Save up to 60% on select camping & hiking gear, footwear, outdoor apparel, bags, and more [Get it at REI]
  • Backcountry: Save up to 50% off select top brands like Marmot, Mountain Hardware, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Columbia, and more [Get it at Backcountry]

The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Apparel & Footwear

Want to know more about our favorite products and services, and get great deals on cool stuff? Sign up for the weekly Thrillist DealMail.