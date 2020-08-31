The Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Take Advantage of Right Now
Labor Day Weekend may not kick off until Friday, but there are already a glut of great early deals on everything from mattresses and furniture, to hiking gear and clothes.
It's crazy to think that Labor Day is nearly upon us (summer, please don't leave!), and while we're not quite ready to say goodbye to beach days and warm weather, we're certainly welcoming all the big holiday weekend sales in the offing. Luckily, this year you can get in on the big savings early, as a number of our favorite brands and retailers are unleashing deals a bit early. To help you better navigate them, we've put together a list of the best sales you can take advantage of right now, and will be updating it regularly.
The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Mattresses
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Casper: Save 10% off everything site-wide [Use code COMFORT at Casper]
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off all mattresses (and get free pillows!) [Get it at Amerisleep]
- Bear Mattress: Get 20% off all mattresses (plus two free Could Pillows) [Use code LD20 at Bear Mattress]
- Birch Natural Mattresses: Get $200 off your mattress, plus free no-contact delivery [Use code LDS200 at Birch]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Get 25% off site-wide and 50% off sheets [Use code LABORDAY25 at Brooklyn Bedding]
- Helix: Save up to $200 off your mattress (and get two free Dream Pillows) [Find your applicable code at Helix]
- Leesa: Get up to $400 off mattresses [Get it at Leesa]
- Purple: Get up to $350 off select mattresses and save big on select bedding/pillow bundles [Get it at Purple]
- Plush Beds: Save $1,200 on select organic mattresses and save big on bedding, mattress toppers, furniture, and more [Get it at Plush Beds]
The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Furniture & Homegoods
- Wayfair: Get up to 70% off select furniture for every room in your home plus decor and more [Get it at Wayfair]
The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Hiking & Camping Gear
- BioLite: Save 20% on select camping essentials (including headlamps, stoves, solar chargers, and more) [Get it at BioLite]
- REI: Save up to 60% on select camping & hiking gear, footwear, outdoor apparel, bags, and more [Get it at REI]
- Backcountry: Save up to 50% off select top brands like Marmot, Mountain Hardware, The North Face, Arc'teryx, Columbia, and more [Get it at Backcountry]
The Best Early Labor Day Sales on Apparel & Footwear
- The North Face: Save up to 30% on select items, including jackets, bags, and more [Get it at The North Face]
- Everlane: Save up to 40% off during the ongoing summer sale [Get it at Everlane]
- Under Armour: Save 20% on select backpacks and bags [Get it at Under Armour]
