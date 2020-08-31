The Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Take Advantage of Right Now

It's crazy to think that Labor Day is nearly upon us (summer, please don't leave!), and while we're not quite ready to say goodbye to beach days and warm weather, we're certainly welcoming all the big holiday weekend sales in the offing. Luckily, this year you can get in on the big savings early, as a number of our favorite brands and retailers are unleashing deals a bit early. To help you better navigate them, we've put together a list of the best sales you can take advantage of right now, and will be updating it regularly.