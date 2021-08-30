The 9 Coolest ‘Earth Homes’ in the U.S. You Can Rent on Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It’s more difficult to describe an earth house than one may think, so we’ll go for the most obvious explanation first. An earth house is basically a Hobbit house (which you can probably imagine even if you never got into J.R.R. Tolkien), but just in case can also be described as a home built with soil (or other natural or recycled materials) against the walls or roof, or, in some cases, that’s buried entirely underground.

These houses don’t exist just because they look super cool (they’re usually very futuristic or completely old world), but because they are a sustainable way to build and live. Also, because they look super cool. And to be clear, not every earth house is a “Hobbit home,” but every “Hobbit home” is an earth home. Or something like that.

Regardless of the logistics, several things are guaranteed when settling into an earth house for a night or three: They’re quirky, usually with lots of surprising details. They tend to be mostly off-the-grid and often hidden at first glance. They have endless amounts of charm. And—well, they’re an earth house, which is probably unlike any place you’re used to sleeping (although they may soon be just what we need to survive climate change).

Want to experience one for yourself? We found nine of the coolest earth houses in the United States where anyone can stay overnight. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or an unusual experience for a group, these earth-sheltered homes are guaranteed to be out of this world.