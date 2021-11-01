Great Gifts for the Sustainability-Minded People in Your Life, According to Lauren Singer

For any sustainability-minded person, gifting season can be a little bit of a nightmare, but that doesn’t mean they want to be excluded. There are many ways to show your appreciation for someone while being mindful about the environment. Zero waste advocate and founder of Package Free Shop, Lauren Singer, has done it for years. So, we asked her for some tips on how to pick the perfect gift for anyone who takes great care to be as eco-conscious as possible.

It may seem cheesy, but what matters most is that you’re thinking of them and that you made an effort to impress them with a special detail––whether it be material or simply a gesture. To do it right, though, Singer recommends asking people what they need. “I don't try to change people but work with them to make it easy to do something nice for you in a way that aligns with my values,” she says, “Something I'll do is tell people exactly what I want. Like, "Oh, I'm actually needing socks right now" or "I really wanted to go to this restaurant, is there a way you can give me a gift certificate?"

To ensure your gift can make a positive impact on both its recipient and the planet, take notes on Singer’s recommendations below.

Get creative

“DIY is one of my favorite gifts,” says Singer. Taking the time to craft something for a friend really shows how much you appreciate them. Singer recommends taking a look at recipes she publishes in her blog Trash is For Tossers or getting them a practical gift like The Simply Co. Laundry Detergent from Package Free Shop. “I'm a big fan of practical gift giving because it's more likely to be used. Something like hand making a candle or making dog treats if the person that you're giving a gift to has a pet.”

Eco-friendly product picks

If you choose to buy something, make sure the brand aligns with the person’s values. Singer points out that, when it comes to clothing, making sure they’re made with natural fibers is a good way to start. However, her favorite thing to do is to source gifts second hand. “I think it’s even more thoughtful because it shows that you took the time to go somewhere and source something special for them,” she says. “If you're looking to get someone like a tech present, refurbished tech from Back Market is a good option.”

“If there are people that are starting their sustainability journey, we sell zero waste boxes at Package Free. We always suggest those as a really good gift as well, or a gift card to a company like Package Free.”