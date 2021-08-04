8 Earth-Friendly E-Vehicles (That Aren’t Cars) to Lazily Explore Your City Stop hating on electric bikes, electric scooters, and electric skateboards. Just embrace them already.

Walking is so pedestrian. And pedaling a bike? They were doing that in the 1800s. It's 2021, a year where some people go to space as a hobby and other people ride electric unicycles. It's undoubtedly a strange time to be alive. So let's get weird, starting with how we get around. Electric cars are obviously taking the market by storm, but there are plenty of other e-things-with-wheels to take you from point A to point B on a simple charge. The most common are electric bicycles, electric skateboards, electric scooters, and—anecdotally—those weird electric platforms with only one wheel. Let's talk about the former three.

The RadRunner Plus Price: $1,799

The RadRunner Plus Price: $1,799

Naming your company after a super cool adjective is a bold move. But Rad Power Bikes wasn't worried. In fact, the company has become one of the leading electric bicycle companies on the market thanks to quality, dependability, and customer support. The RadRunner Plus is probably the coolest bike they offer. It's great for the city, will take you 25-45 miles on a single charge (depending on the terrain, speed, etc), and can hit speeds of 20mph. Plus, you can throw a basket and a rack on it to carry the jealousy of people on normal bikes.

Addmotor Motan M60 Cruiser Price: $1,799

Addmotor Motan M60 Cruiser Price: $1,799

If you're at a point in life where you're tired of bicycles but don't want to fully commit to a moped, this is the ride for you. Go full throttle and this puppy will hit an adrenaline-pumping 23mph and take you up to 55 miles on a single charge (but only if you enlist pedal assist, which we know you will not).

Charge City Electric Bike Price: $1,699

Charge City Electric Bike Price: $1,699

This is the electric bike for a city mouse like myself. It tackles bridges and hills with no effort and can haul you into work on even the hottest summer morning without you breaking a sweat. The rig has a top speed of 20mph, has a range of 50 miles on a charge, and best of all, has handlebars that turn flush with the bike so you can store it in your apartment completely flat against a wall. It's a commuter's dream.

Sailnovo Electric Bike Price: $540

Sailnovo Electric Bike Price: $540

It's difficult to express how cool these little folding bikes are because they honestly look like a toy for an 8-year old. It has a top speed of 18mph, but what it lacks in speed it makes up for in portability and a neat back fender. If you're over 6'0" however, you might want to consider something a bit larger.

Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Scooter Price: $300

Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Scooter Price: $300

Ah, the electric scooter. The bane of existence for some city-dwellers and the preferred mode of transportation for sightseeing tourists and bachelor parties alike. This is a very "don't knock it 'til you try it" way to get around. You won't look cool (who cares?), no one will ever admit you have a sweet scoot (who cares?), and you might have a hard time dating (or not!), but you'll be breezin' past all the haters at a swift 15mph.

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter Price: $898

Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter Price: $898

If you've decided an e-scooter is just a part of your lifestyle and you don't care what anyone thinks about that, you might as well go for something with a little more power and load-bearing capability. This nifty number will hit speeds of 18.6mph (which is fast on a scooter) and carry a payload of up to 220lbs. You'll never walk to the grocery store again.

The Boosted Stealth Price: $1,599

I wrote about a Boosted Board six years ago for this very publication and my feelings haven't changed. These things are tremendously fun, much faster than you'd think, and are a total disaster waiting to happen unless you know what you're doing (see my second point about being fast). That said, if you're dead set on getting an electric skateboard, shell out a little extra coin and go with Boosted.

Eahora 2000W Electric Motorcycle Price: $3,300

Eahora 2000W Electric Motorcycle Price: $3,300

Yes, we saved the best for last. Look at this thing. It's the e-chopper no one asked for but we all deserve. Riding this, you'll be less James Dean and more James Corden, but still hitting speeds of up to 37mph with enough battery power to take you up to 40 miles. The e-motorcycle is also equipped with hydraulic brakes and can handle up to 440lbs, so technically it could carry two people, though I'm a bit perplexed on how that'd work out.