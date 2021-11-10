7 Popular Electric Tea Kettles for Both Meticulous and Lazy Brewers
From one-button wonders to machines with all the bells and whistles, there’s definitely an electric kettle on Amazon to fit your style.
Okay, we’re just going to say it: You should never boil a cup of water in the microwave. It doesn’t distribute heat evenly, it can lead to accidental burns, and, worst of all, your British friends will never stop judging you. The alternative doesn’t necessarily have to involve waiting for a pot to boil on the stove, however. There are tons of great electric tea kettles that get the job done right in a matter of minutes.
There are other pros to adding an electric kettle to your kitchen arsenal. Not only are they more fast-acting than stovetop kettles, but they are also quieter and have convenient details like automatic shut-off switches and stay-warm features. Plus, they are often better suited for non-tea concoctions like coffee, ramen, and instant oatmeal. Whether you value efficiency, quality taste, or mere aesthetic appeal, there’s something on the market for you. We’ve rounded up seven of the best electric tea kettles available on Amazon now, so stock up on some oolong leaves and get to shopping.
Capacity: 61-ounce (1.8-liter)
The Mueller Ultra Kettle is currently the most popular electric tea kettle on Amazon, with nearly 42,800 reviews and 86% five-star ratings. The product’s perks include an automatic shut-off switch that senses when the kettle is empty, a glass body for precise measuring, and a heat-resistant handle. The kettle heats up water super quickly and it looks cool doing it, with built-in LEDs that indicate temperature levels.
Capacity: 60-ounce (1.7-liter)
This cordless kettle from Cuisinart is another universally beloved product. It comes with six preset temperatures labeled with different tea and coffee options (175 degrees for green tea, 200 degrees for French press, etc.), as well as a “keep warm” function that holds water at the same heat level for 30 minutes. It’s a tad on the pricey side, but the 1.7-liter capacity and three-year warranty make it well worth the cost.
Capacity: 30-ounce (0.9-liter)
Gooseneck kettles are popular among fastidious tea and coffee drinkers, as the neck allows for a slower, more precise pour. This high-end kettle from Stagg is perfect for pour-over brews and looks amazing, with a sleek, minimalist design and six colors ranging from matte black to shiny copper. The square base features an LCD screen that displays real-time temperatures and a built-in stopwatch to time your tea or coffee extraction. If you are super particular about your hot beverages, this is definitely the kettle for you.
Capacity: 40-ounce (1.2-liter)
One of the few high-quality electric kettles made from ceramic (as opposed to the more common metal or glass), this BELLA tea kettle is equal parts durable and aesthetically pleasing. You can heat a cup of water in about a minute with its 1350-watt heating element, and the detachable base and long spout provide nice easy pours. There are several lovely options to choose from, including white marble, black floral, and blue Aztec-print designs.
Capacity: 17-ounce (0.5-liter)
This silicone kettle collapses down like an accordion into a handy storage pouch, making it perfect for both tiny kitchens and traveling. It’s extremely easy to use—you just flip the switch (there’s only one) and wait 3-5 minutes for your water to boil. Once the temperature dips below 75 degrees, the heater will automatically turn back on. It’s probably not the go-to for more serious tea and coffee drinkers since you can’t adjust the temperature at all, but it’s perfect for casual drinkers who want a quick and easy cuppa.
Capacity: 42-ounce (1.25-liter)
If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to the traditional look of your stovetop tea kettle, this KitchenAid pick is a good choice for you. The vintage design comes in five bright colors (ones you can coordinate with other KitchenAid products if you so desire) and is easy to use with a one-touch activation button. It doesn’t have many features aside from the removable base and lime-scale filter, but it should work fine for 1-2 people who like their appliances quick, easy, and free from bells and whistles.
Capacity: 61-ounce (1.8-liter)
Easily one of the best options for avid tea drinkers, this electric kettle from Chefman has several features specifically designed to improve taste: Five temperature settings for different types of tea, a glass body that won’t interfere with flavor, and, best of all, a removable infuser for steeping both loose leaf and bagged teas. The automatic shut-off switch and LED temperature alerts are added perks.