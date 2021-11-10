7 Popular Electric Tea Kettles for Both Meticulous and Lazy Brewers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Okay, we’re just going to say it: You should never boil a cup of water in the microwave. It doesn’t distribute heat evenly, it can lead to accidental burns, and, worst of all, your British friends will never stop judging you. The alternative doesn’t necessarily have to involve waiting for a pot to boil on the stove, however. There are tons of great electric tea kettles that get the job done right in a matter of minutes.

There are other pros to adding an electric kettle to your kitchen arsenal. Not only are they more fast-acting than stovetop kettles, but they are also quieter and have convenient details like automatic shut-off switches and stay-warm features. Plus, they are often better suited for non-tea concoctions like coffee, ramen, and instant oatmeal. Whether you value efficiency, quality taste, or mere aesthetic appeal, there’s something on the market for you. We’ve rounded up seven of the best electric tea kettles available on Amazon now, so stock up on some oolong leaves and get to shopping.

