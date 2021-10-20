Bestselling Ergonomic Office Chairs to Upgrade Your Remote Work Zone
Your posture (and back) thank you in advance.
Lately, many of us have come to understand the importance and value in having a proper work-from-home setup. If you’re seated most of the day, you know that a good ergonomic office chair is essential to improve posture, relieve muscle fatigue, and improve circulation. So, to make upgrading your seating setup simpler, we’ve rounded up a bunch of popular options suitable for wherever it is you may be logging on these days. Each offers standard features like lumbar support, adjustable height, 360-degree rotation, and a wheeled base, and some options even offer extra features that go above and beyond when it comes to comfort and versatility. Whichever setup you choose, you’ll be glad you invested in a chair that prioritizes long-term comfort—so sit back and relax (or, well, get to work).
If you’re looking for a comfortable office chair with a sleek and unobtrusive aesthetic, this option from Flash Furniture fits the bill. The curved back outfitted with lumbar support and mesh ventilation ensures superior comfort and improved posture, even on long workdays. The padded waterfall seat swivels 360° and has customizable height and tilt features. The chair’s arms conveniently flip up, so this chair can seamlessly transition from desk to conference room, and the footrest reduces pressure on the legs for improved circulation. Plus it’s available in over a dozen colorways.
If you’re seated for long periods of the day, an ergonomic chair is essential for proper support. That’s why this chair by Gabrylly offers adjustable seat height, headrest, backrest, and arms to accommodate a variety of needs. The fold-up armrests allow you to push this chair under a desk to maximize office space. The high-quality mesh is the ideal material for breathability and durability, and the sturdy wheels roll smoothly and quietly on any floor surface.
This option from Xuer ensures you’ll always feel comfortable, even if you’re parked in front of your desk for hours on end. The W-shaped seat design and waterfall front edge reduce pressure on the legs, and the lumbar cushion, ergonomic headrest, and load-bearing armrests help improve circulation and posture. Easy to assemble and outfitted with durable wheels and a gas lift, the Xuer office chair is a solid option.
The high back on the Noblewell chair mimics the shape of the human spine, easing back and neck pain and helping to maintain proper posture throughout the day. To ensure the accommodation of a variety of body shapes and sizes, this chair offers independently adjustable lumbar support, headrest, cushions, and armrests. Breathable mesh and sponge cushion prevent overheating while durable casters glide over any floor surface.
The higher price point of the Sidiz chair reflects its supreme versatility. Not only are the armrests, headrest, and seat tilt customizable to your body and preferences, but each lever offers multiple possibilities to ensure the utmost comfort. Available in black and white, the Sidiz is heavier than some of its competitors, which reflects the solidity and durability of its materials. The ergonomic S-curve design provides crucial lumbar support for healthy posture. What’s more, you can select from five forward tilt angles, allowing you to customize the seat slope to lean in easier and enhance your concentration without straining your back or eyesight.
Like the other options in this roundup, this desk chair by FelixKing offers an ergonomic design intended to disperse pressure, improve circulation, and relieve muscle fatigue. The high-density sponge composing the seat mimics the natural curves of the human body, and the butterfly lumbar support can be adjusted according to the user’s height. Wider seat cushions and thick armrests accommodate a variety of body sizes, and mesh allows for comfortable breathability.
The Tribesigns desk chair is constructed with high-density memory foam and a contoured back and headrest designed to accommodate users of all heights. With adjustable lumbar support, head rest, arm rest, and tilt angle and tension, this chair is customizable to satisfy any preferences.
Whether you spend your days typing, gaming, or on Zoom, the Homefun office chair is a great addition to any setup. Equipped with lumbar support and a padded headrest, this chair features an ergonomic back constructed of one piece designed to protect your neck and back. Nylon smooth-rolling casters eliminate the problem of squeaky wheels, and reinforced construction ensure this chair will keep you comfortable for years to come.
If you’re looking for a more affordable ergonomic chair for your home office or WFH station, consider this option from BestOffice. Although less suitable for larger people, this mesh chair provides support with a high-density sponge cushion, lumbar support, and adjustable height.