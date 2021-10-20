Bestselling Ergonomic Office Chairs to Upgrade Your Remote Work Zone

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Lately, many of us have come to understand the importance and value in having a proper work-from-home setup. If you’re seated most of the day, you know that a good ergonomic office chair is essential to improve posture, relieve muscle fatigue, and improve circulation. So, to make upgrading your seating setup simpler, we’ve rounded up a bunch of popular options suitable for wherever it is you may be logging on these days. Each offers standard features like lumbar support, adjustable height, 360-degree rotation, and a wheeled base, and some options even offer extra features that go above and beyond when it comes to comfort and versatility. Whichever setup you choose, you’ll be glad you invested in a chair that prioritizes long-term comfort—so sit back and relax (or, well, get to work).