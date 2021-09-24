The Most Popular Espresso Machines to Embrace Your Inner Barista at Home
From top-notch rigs to more budget-friendly options, these well-reviewed machines will help you enjoy coffee shop-caliber beverages without leaving the house.
One of the (many) things the pandemic has taught us is that skipping the daily stop at the coffee shop can be a boon for your bank account. Making coffee at home every day can save you a ton of money. But it can also make you feel like you’re missing out on barista-caliber beverages. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution: investing in a good quality espresso machine. Thanks to enthusiastic reviewers, we’ve found the most solid and budget-friendly options available on Amazon to help you pull off the perfect coffee drinks in the comfort of your own home while ultimately cutting back on how much you spend to stay caffeinated.
From top-notch rigs with customizable settings to simpler setups that are quick and easy to use, we tracked down the best-rated espresso machines worth buying right now.
This all-in-one espresso machine is as close as you can get to a professional coffee shop setup at home. It features a built-in bean grinder that delivers the exact amount of fresh grounds you need for each serving (and you can adjust that depending on the beans and intensity you want to achieve), plus a powerful steam wand that allows you to microfoam your milk and create the perfect texture for whatever drink you’re making. However, according to reviewers, this machine requires a bit of trial and error to achieve the exact flavors you’re looking for.
If you’re looking for a more compact and simple machine that still promises a good quality extraction, consider this one from Calphalon. This stainless steel rig boasts a steam wand with the brand’s Temp iQ technology, which automatically adjusts while steaming to create a richer foam without burning the milk. Some reviewers compared this one to the Breville Barista Express machiche saying that this one is “easy to get used to and get consistent shots out of” and, “for the price, it’s excellent.”
If budget is a main concern, the more affordable IMUSA espresso machine gets straight to the point, with just three settings: on, off, and steam. It also includes a milk frother wand to create your coffeehouse inspired drinks. One reviewer shared that she recently bought a new one but her “last machine lasted a good [four] years of making [two-four] Americano espressos a day.”
If you want to pull a perfect shot every time without having to lift a finger, consider this machine from De’Longhi, which delivers a hands-free experience while also allowing you to adjust its temperature, coffee strength and cup size. It also boasts separate compartments for ground and whole beans, a built-in grinder, automatic milk frother wand, and removable water reservoir, wastebin, and drip tray. One useful recommendation from a handful of reviewers? Use purified water, since others can clog the machine over time.
For espresso lovers who want zero fuss, this machine does the job for you. It’s compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which come in a variety of 30 blends, and produce a rich, velvety crema that indicates a high quality extraction. One reviewer described this as a “coffee game changer” and added that “the coffee comes out frothy and beautiful like the commercials, and I don't like my coffee molten lava hot, so it's the perfect temperature for me…”
You can never go wrong with a classic Italian moka pot. All you need is your stove, your favorite ground coffee, and a little bit of water to achieve the perfect espresso shot. This one features a durable cast aluminum body with a pressure valve for higher caffeine extraction and flavor (plus it has the capacity to make three 2-ounce European espresso cups or one 5-ounce Americano style cup). To clean, just rinse it with water, as soap removes essential coffee oils that build up in the pot and gives your coffee its unique aroma and flavor.