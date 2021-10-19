7 Expandable Dining Tables for Hosting Dinner Parties of all Sizes
Maximize your space this holiday season with these versatile setups.
Regardless of what your traditions may be, the holiday season is a time to gather around the dinner table with family and friends. It’s a time for collecting memories while enjoying delicious food that connects us with the most special people in our lives. However, not everyone has the luxury of owning a dining table large enough to accommodate all of their guests. But that’s no reason to cancel the party! That’s where an expandable table comes in. It’s a simple solution for making the most out of your space when you need to, so you can easily and comfortably welcome everyone you want to invite.
To help you find the perfect expandable table for you and your space, we tracked down some incredible options that will elevate any dining area. From butterfly extension leaves to others that fold up completely for easy storage, keep scrolling to find the best ones suited for your needs.
We love the rustic charm this wood dining table embodies, making any space feel more inviting and homey. It features a sturdy design with a self-storing butterfly extension leaf that can extend the table to fit up to eight people comfortably.
In seconds, this oval table will take you from tea for two to a dinner party for four. It boasts a beautiful design made of 100% rubberwood that’s both sturdy and scratch resistant, and comes in two different shades to easily match your decor.
If you’re into a mid-century modern style, then this one is a great option. The clean lines complement any contemporary home while providing versatility with its extendable leaf, which allows you to seat up to eight guests.
This compact option provides a variety of clever space-saving features. It boasts two foldable leaves that can be arranged in three different ways, shelves for extra storage, and two lockable casters to easily expand the table without scratching the floor.
With this table, you’ll never be afraid to invite your friends to your cozy abode for a celebratory meal. Its minimalist design elevates the space while providing versatility with its extendable feature that creates enough table space for up to six people.
If you’re looking for an extra table that you can easily be stored away, this is exactly what you need. The drop leaves allow you to set it up as a small half-table in a corner, or fully expand to fit up to eight people. Plus, its wheels make it super easy to move around.
This one is a must-have for studio apartments that aren’t large enough to accommodate a permanent dining area. It features a modern design with two drop leafs that can be folded into a side table, plus shelves underneath for convenient (and hidden) storage.