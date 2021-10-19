7 Expandable Dining Tables for Hosting Dinner Parties of all Sizes

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Regardless of what your traditions may be, the holiday season is a time to gather around the dinner table with family and friends. It’s a time for collecting memories while enjoying delicious food that connects us with the most special people in our lives. However, not everyone has the luxury of owning a dining table large enough to accommodate all of their guests. But that’s no reason to cancel the party! That’s where an expandable table comes in. It’s a simple solution for making the most out of your space when you need to, so you can easily and comfortably welcome everyone you want to invite.

To help you find the perfect expandable table for you and your space, we tracked down some incredible options that will elevate any dining area. From butterfly extension leaves to others that fold up completely for easy storage, keep scrolling to find the best ones suited for your needs.