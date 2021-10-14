Glassware Essentials for Your Favorite Fall Cocktails, According to Jennifer Croll

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Fall’s arrival opens the door (kitchen?) to recipes with ingredients that are equal parts refreshing and cozy. Not only does this apply to food, but it also translates to what you’re drinking. Beyond apple cider and pumpkin spice lattes, there’s an extensive list of delicious cocktails to celebrate the special moments this season brings. In order to unleash the expert home bartender that exists within you, though, you not only need to hone your cocktail-making skills, but you’ll also want to have the right glasses on hand to serve them properly.

To help you pair your recipes with the right drinking vessels, we reached out to Jennifer Croll, writer and author of cocktail recipe books like Art Boozel and Free the Tipple, to chat about her favorite fall cocktails, the best glasses to serve them in, and her Yayoi Kusama-inspired recipe from her latest book.

Thrillist: What does your glassware collection look like?

Croll: Because I make a lot of cocktails at home for the books I write, I have a varied collection that I’ve picked up from all over the place. Some of them are glasses from specialty cocktail equipment shops, some people have given me as gifts, some are from sidewalk sales. You can get some interesting vintage stuff that way.

What’s your go-to fall cocktail and what glass do you use for it?

My go-to cocktail, regardless of season, is a mezcal margarita on the rocks—bright and refreshing for the summer, but that smoky mezcal can transcend the seasons. You’ll want it in a rocks glass, on a nice big clear cube of ice. For something with a warmer flavor profile you could try a mezcal sour with a bit of amaro.

Can you share a set of glassware that you splurged on or would splurge on? Why do you think it’s worth the investment?

I haven’t really splurged per se, since you can get a lot of nice cocktail glassware pretty affordably. I like the Potion House collection that Cocktail Emporium has created—a person could create a really well-rounded and pretty collection of glassware just with that.