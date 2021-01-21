Shopping These Airbnb 'Farm Stays' Are the Perfect Escape From Your WFH Routine If you've always dreamed of abandoning it all for a farm in the country, these will give you a proper taste of what it's all about.

Airbnb

Have you ever felt the urge to chuck it all and move to a farm in the country? Embrace a more simple life away from the hustle and bustle of the city? If you're seriously interested in giving it a dry-run, there are a bounty of bucolic Farm Stays available for booking on Airbnb, and there's never been a better time to explore your options. Whether you're legitimately looking into giving farm life a whirl or just desperate to scratch your itch to travel and switch up your work-from-home routine, we've pulled together some of our favorite Airbnb Farm Stays across the county, complete with rolling hills, open fields, and yes, even roaming farm animals. Don't worry, though, you won't be on the hook to milk any cows or tend to the fields.

Airbnb

Historic Farmhouse for Hikers Gley Spey, New York

6 guests, $338 per night

Looking for a luxe little farmhouse nestled between a couple rivers and a huge national park? Consider this recently renovated charming abode, which was built in 1850 and is a designated New York state historical landmark. It's also well appointed with modern homemade furniture, French linens, an oversized bathtub, a vinyl collection, and original artwork throughout.

What guests say: "Stop looking and stay here. It is such a glorious, relaxing property. Every detail is thought of and the house is a perfect home. Make sure you take time to explore the property. We are already planning a return trip!"

Airbnb

Modern Cabin on an Old Tobacco Farm Havana, Florida

2 guests, $175 per night

While the tobacco farm it sits on is no longer in operation, this cabin still provides plenty of farm vibes. It's equipped with a great gourmet kitchen, lounge areas, and a fire pit out back and sits on a sprawling 215 acres that you're free to roam and hike at your leisure. Plus, you'll also get up-close views of the animals that live on the property including "furry" cows, donkeys, and more.

What guests say: "After a crazy year, this spot was the perfect place to reflect and prepare for the year to come. The hospitality was on point and the cabin was so clean and stylish. I definitely took photos of pretty much every fixture, the floor, cabinets and countertops for my own future renovations. But more importantly for our family, it was the literal breath of fresh air."

Airbnb

Writer’s Farm Cabin Taos, New Mexico

4 guests, $150 per night

Don't be fooled by its name: you certainly don't have to be a writer—or even a wannabe writer—to appreciate this quaint cabin. Set on a lovely piece of property alongside other cabins, and awash in views of an apple orchard and a small fish pond, it's the prefect sort of retreat for a quick getaway. It's fairly small at just 500 square feet, but it's also equipped with everything you need to unplug and relax (or, ya know, write) including a queen bed, dining table/chairs, wood fire stove, and a kitchen.

What guests say: "This place is a true oasis. We stayed here to unwind from the big city and have more space to breathe and focus on our creative projects. There is truly no better place to do so—from the saunas, to farm fresh eggs, friendly staff, amazing views, and walks around the property. We will absolutely be back."

Airbnb

Urban Rustic Treehouse Morganton, North Carolina

4 guests, $77 per night

Part treehouse, part cabin, and fully relaxing, this private suite at Blue Ridge View Farm has everything you'll need to soak up the fresh country air and decompress. It's awash in wood finishes and decor, boasts a mezzanine loft, and has a sliding glass door that leads out onto an elevated deck surrounded by trees.

What guests say: "We absolutely loved staying at this home. You have to try the farm tour if you get the opportunity and purchase their cheese. One of our favorite Airbnb's we have been to and will definitely be back!"

Airbnb

Taplin Hill Farm Corinth, Vermont

2 guests, $195 per night

Live out your Vermont farm fantasy in this one-room cabin nestled on a 180-acre farm with breathtaking vistas of the Green Mountains and beyond. And while it's modest, it's got a kitchenette, grill, and plenty of other amenities to enjoy whenever you're not staring longingly out the window/out on a hike on any of the endless trails nearby. Plus, for those of you looking to truly unplug, you'll be happy to know there is no TV and no WiFi so you'll have no choice but to disconnect.

What guests say: "Had the BEST week off the grid! The farm is beautiful and the cabin is so cute. Loved every minute and would highly recommend to anyone looking to truly relax and unplug.

Airbnb

The Farm House at Tres Melinos Harper, Texas

4 guests, $239 per night

This large Hill Country ranch with sweeping views is a great fit if you're looking for a bit more outdoor action during your getaway. You'll stay in one of three modern suites on the premises, which is home to a variety of wildlife and ranch animals like horses, goats, chickens, and pony. Plus, there's plenty to do during the day should you choose, whether it's ATV riding, horseback riding, fishing, or simply hanging around in the hot tub.

What guests say: "Absolutely AMAZING!!! The location is great not too far from Fredericksburg and the ranch is beautiful! Definitely recommend especially going more than once to see all three different styles! We had a blast renting the UTV and visiting with the animals, having bonfires and hot tubbing a must go!"

Airbnb

Alpaca Farm Cottage Hillsboro, Oregon

2 guests, $120 per night

Alpaca fans, assemble. This beautiful, peaceful cottage sits on a lovely alpaca farm where you'll not only be free to feed the friendly animals, but also stroll the property's various gardens, relax near the reflection pool, and relax around the fire pit.

What guests say: "We had an incredible stay at the Tea Cottage! The cottage was really cozy, comfortable, and super clean. The grounds were so beautiful - we really enjoyed strolling through the gardens and just spending some time outside. And of course, we loved feeding and petting the alpacas. Highly recommend ! Wish we would have stayed longer!"

Airbnb

Flag Stop Acres Franklin, Tennessee

7 guests, $295 per night

For a more family-focused affair, Flag Stop Acres is where it's at. The barn-like space is big enough to accommodate a medium sized group, and particularly suited for kids thanks to a private four-acre yard, a bevy of cozy nooks, bedrooms, and games (including table tennis).

What guests say: "Flag Stop Acres was a TERRIFIC place to stay while we were visiting Nashville. It's far enough away from the city that it's quiet and relaxing, but still close enough to take the backroads and easily reach the city. The place is clean and comfy and the land is charming and private. The hosts and their kids are so kind and fun :) We will definitely be back!"