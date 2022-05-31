31 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts (That Aren’t Grilling Accessories)

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Listen, there are only so many grilling accessories you can gift your father before it’s time to consider the fact that burgers do not a personality make. Your dad is a complex guy—and no man requires more than one meat-branding iron. So perhaps this Father’s Day, it’s time to branch out a little.

Carnivorous utensils aside, then, where do you begin? Might your father enjoy yet another T-shirt from your alma mater that says “Proud [Insert College Name Here] Dad”? Or perhaps a cleverly printed pair of socks? Cologne? A book of handwritten coupons assuring him that you will, someday, mow the lawn?

Well, maybe. But we’re here to tell you that you can get a little more creative than that. (Plus, you and your dad both know that you’ll never mow the lawn.) That’s why we’re rounding up our favorite creative, father-forward goods the world of e-commerce has to offer right now. Peruse the below, select something special for your dear dad, and inquire after last year’s meat branding iron when you materialize for dinner.