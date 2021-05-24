Need Some Father’s Day Inspo? Here Are 23 Great Gifts for Every Kind of Dad
Listen, there are only so many grill accessories you can gift your father before it’s time to consider the fact that burgers do not a personality make. Your dad is a complex guy—and no man requires more than one meat-branding iron. So perhaps this Father’s Day, it’s time to branch out a little.
We’re not here to point fingers, though. Dads can be hard to shop for. And if your father, like mine, takes limited interest in both grilled meats and Steely Dan albums, the very act of gifting can feel like a losing game. Think about it: Does your dad already belong to some kind of mail-order razor club? Has he received a set of whiskey stones for every major holiday since the turn of the century? Has he read the complete works of Malcolm Gladwell??
Of course, we can’t answer those questions for you—nor can we answer them for our own fathers. So instead, we’ve scoured the internet in pursuit of all the best dad-approved gifts we’re assuming your progenitors haven't received thrice already. Take a gander at the below, perhaps consult your mom, then start shopping early.
Here are our most beloved father’s day gift selects for every type of dad:
For the "Rugged" Dad
Parks Project Outdoor Blanket
Whether he’s “camping” rugged or “park picnic” rugged, this outdoor blanket from Parks Project is a welcome accessory for any of dad’s forthcoming outdoor ventures. It’s machine washable, it’s crafted with recyclable raw materials, and a portion of every sale will go to The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees program (so it’s like giving two gifts).
Topo Designs Backpack
When it comes to designated hiking backpacks, you’ve got a delicate balance to maintain. You want your day pack to feel low key enough to use casually, but durable enough to withstand heavy duty hikes. And on top of all that, you want to ensure that it doesn’t make you look like an oversized pre-teen en route to day camp. Thus, we give you the classic Topo Designs Backpack. Trust us, it checks all the boxes.
Leather Filson Wallet
Nothing says “rugged dad” like literally every product Filson has ever manufactured. So help your father keep his 402 receipts safe (and dry!) with this weatherproof leather wallet from the good ‘ol fashioned American brand.
54-Quart Igloo Cooler
You didn’t think dad would deign to sip a lukewarm post-hike beverage, did you?
For the Thirsty Dad
Amara Whiskey Glasses
Unlike whiskey stones, which seem to be produced exclusively to occupy unnecessary freezer real estate, everyone can use a good set of new whiskey glasses. Whether they’re best utilized for bourbon, or merely for elevated ice water consumption, they certainly won’t sit around collecting freezer dust.
Threes Brewing Beer-Of-The-Month Club
Sure, he already received his monthly mail order razor, but it’s unlikely that Dad has managed to sign himself up for monthly deliveries from beloved independent, Brooklyn brewing company Threes Brewing. Get him all registered, and every four weeks, a 4-pack of the brewery’s newest release beer will arrive at his doorstep as a reminder that you are, indeed, his favorite child.
Faccia Brutto Amaro
While we’re on the subject of beer, not all thirsty dads are beer guys. It’s just a fact. So you’d be well advised to consider some other potable options this father’s day—like this tasty amaro from indie spirits producer Faccia Brutto (the label alone will surely earn you points).
Brass Coasters
Just because he’s thirsty doesn't mean dad doesn’t want to protect the finish on his antique wooden table tops. Protect him from himself (and an eminent series of ring-shaped stains) with this set of four, handmade brass coasters.
Brooklyn Gin & Soda Variety Pack
Listen, your father is an adult man. So it follows that a case of White Claws might be an inappropriate gift. That said, on a hot day, a spiked seltzer can be uniquely refreshing. Fortunately, artisan gin producer Brooklyn Gin has a solution: ready-to-drink, sparkling canned gin beverages in flavors like lavender, lemon & soda, or hibiscus pear & soda—all of which feel a bit more stately for dad to crush in the backyard.
For the Fashion Dad
Comme Si Socks
If your notably fashion-forward father has yet to embrace the sockless loafer look, this might be a great opportunity to embellish his podiatric wardrobe. This particular five-pair pack from Comme Si is made from 100% Egyptian cotton, so each set will feel as good as it looks.
Bode Face Mask
As they say in the hit musical Annie, you’re never fully dressed without a mask. So snag your dad the only affordable offering from ultra cool menswear label, Bode: A handsome face covering that’ll certainly earn him some points with the In Crowd.
Patagonia Men’s Shorts
These athletic-adjacent shorts in “Jellyfish Yellow” represent the precise nexus of fashion and utility. They’re loud but not too loud, sporty but not too sporty, and most importantly, short but not too short.
Allbirds Slipper Shoes
Dads need loungewear too. But in all fairness, your old man is likely not interested in the same tie-dye sweat suit you’ve been coveting on Instagram. Instead, play it safe with some footwear like these hybrid slipper-sneakers from Allbirds, made with temperature regulating Merino wool.
Bro Mask
If you don’t take it upon yourself to intervene, Dad might never adopt a skincare routine. So help him avert tragedy and cleanse his pores with this “Bro Mask”—a decidedly masculine gateway skin solution.
For the Intellectual Dad
The New York Times’ Greatest Hits: Monday Crossword Book
The only thing dads love more than tackling crossword puzzles is finishing crossword puzzles. And with that in mind, we suggest you kindly stroke your father’s ego with this greatest hits collection of Monday crosswords from the Times (yes, those are the easy ones).
Muji Smooth Gel Pens
One thing all self-professed intellectuals share in common is a profuse love of quality pens. And these simple ballpoint gel pens from Muji are undoubtedly a reliable choice when it comes to highly-rated writing tools.
New York Times Front Page Puzzle
For the crossword-averse dads: An actual puzzle that manages to pay homage to the Times’ without requiring that you know who won the Academy Award for best actress in 1982 or what a guayabera is. Plus, this particular puzzle is customizable: You can personally select which front page you’d like it to feature.
Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses
Help alleviate some of that Zoom fatigue with a pair of blue light glasses designed both to help ward off the harmful, headache inducing effects of excessive screen time and to make any/all dads resemble Gregory Peck (tortoise shell is the hallmark of an intellectual).
Paris Review Baseball Cap
Nothing says “I read!” quite like a mustard yellow Paris Review baseball hat. Order ASAP (they’re in high demand), and help dad profess his literary prowess to the masses.
For the Culinary Dad
Balmuda’s “The Toaster”
This is honestly the Tesla of toasters. With precise temperature regulation, steam technology, and five different warming settings (including a specific pizza-heating mode), the thing is soon to be dad’s culinary holy grail.
Best Made Set of 2 Tin Mugs
While Best Made may be better known for products like axes, we feel fairly confident that you can skip out on the lumberjack accoutrements this Father’s Day. Instead, go for something a tad bit less lethal and opt for a set of heavy duty Best Made mugs—which cannot take down trees but can hold morning coffee.
The Essential Apron
You and I both know your dad is way too good for that ratty, old “Kiss The Cook” apron he’s been sporting on labor day since 2001. Do him a favor and replace it with a shiny, new chef-worthy piece from Hedley & Bennett just in time for BBQ season.
Patagonia Provisions Seafood Sampler
It’s true! Patagonia has more to offer than “Jellyfish Yellow” short shorts! In fact, if dad is a seafood fan, you’d be hard pressed to find him better, basic raw goods than those included in this responsibly-sourced seafood sampler. Not only will it come rife with fresh mussels, wild Sockeye salmon, canned mackerel and more, but you can rest assured that the good folks at Patagonia have worked hard (alongside the Wild Fish Conservancy) to source their seafood without harming its ecosystem.