Need Some Father’s Day Inspo? Here Are 23 Great Gifts for Every Kind of Dad

Listen, there are only so many grill accessories you can gift your father before it’s time to consider the fact that burgers do not a personality make. Your dad is a complex guy—and no man requires more than one meat-branding iron. So perhaps this Father’s Day, it’s time to branch out a little.

We’re not here to point fingers, though. Dads can be hard to shop for. And if your father, like mine, takes limited interest in both grilled meats and Steely Dan albums, the very act of gifting can feel like a losing game. Think about it: Does your dad already belong to some kind of mail-order razor club? Has he received a set of whiskey stones for every major holiday since the turn of the century? Has he read the complete works of Malcolm Gladwell??

Of course, we can’t answer those questions for you—nor can we answer them for our own fathers. So instead, we’ve scoured the internet in pursuit of all the best dad-approved gifts we’re assuming your progenitors haven't received thrice already. Take a gander at the below, perhaps consult your mom, then start shopping early.

Here are our most beloved father’s day gift selects for every type of dad: