Shopping 10 Fire Pits Under $300 That Will Warm Up Any Backyard Hang Just because the air is getting cooler doesn't mean your backyard/patio/rooftop lounging can't still be comfortable (and warm).

Having a backyard, patio, or even tiny sliver of outdoor space these days is a luxury worth cherishing more than ever. There's something especially comforting about being able to create a little oasis outside to escape to whenever you're feeling cooped up (which, right now, is seemingly all the time). And while there are plenty of subtle touches that can quickly transform your yard/patio/rooftop into a go-to hangout, a fire pit is the one thing that will keep you wanting to step outside all year long. If you've been on the lookout for the perfect fire pit to gather around this fall (and winter) as you sip cider cocktails and perfect your s'mores making, we've pulled together a selection of 10 budget-friendly options (including several that are city-friendly) that will take your outdoor area to the next level, no matter how much space you're working with.

Solo Stove

A great low-smoke, city-friendly fire pit Solo Stove Bonfire

Price: $270

If you live in a city or crowded neighborhood with limited outdoor space, the Solo Stove Bonfire is a great option that will give you the luxury of a proper fire pit without smoking out your neighbors. Solo Stove's innovative airflow design allows it to produce a good amount of heat by recirculating air (and minimizing smoke), plus it's a modest 20 inches in diameter (and just 20 pounds) so it won't overtake your patio.

Biolite

If portability is key BioLite FirePit

Price: $250

Having a portable setup that you can huddle around with friends at a campsite (or in your backyard or favorite park) is a little luxury that goes a long way. This nifty model from BioLite makes it easy. It has a capacity for up to four standard fire logs but is engineered with patented airflow tech (via a battery-powered fan) that creates "hyper-efficient flames." Plus, it also doubles as a hibachi-style grill if you toss in charcoal and place the the included grill grate on top. You can even use a special companion app to control the size of your flames.

L.L. Bean

If you're looking for a fire pit you can also grill on L.L. Bean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit & Grill

Price: $179

This grill/fire pit hybrid from the beloved outdoor retailer gets you the best of both, with a sizable pit (30 inches in diameter) and a removable enamel grill grate. Plus, the basin features a selection of mesh-backed wildlife cutouts (a moose, wolf, fox, etc) that produce lively reflections when backlit.

Amazon

If gas-powered is your go-to Giantex Gas Fire Table With Lava Rocks

Price: $280

Although a wood-fueled fire pit is classic, a gas-powered version makes it a lot easier to enjoy the glow and warmth night after night without stocking up on logs (or fussing with getting it going). This handsome propane-fueled model ignites at the flip of a switch, and produces a good amount of heat and a radiating glow courtesy of the included "lava rocks" that glisten in the flames.

Tiki

When you need something that lights quickly & easily (with minimal ash) Tiki Steel Low-Smoke Fire Pit

Price: $350

From the makers of the traditional Tiki Torch, this hefty and highly rated fire pit is constructed from 16-gauge steel, and features a special airflow system that allows the fire to catch quicker, burn longer, produce low smoke, and minimal ash. Plus, it comes with a cover and free pack of wood included, and even features a removable ash tray so clean-up is super simple.

Wayfair

For something that adds a bit of rustic modernism to your backyard August Grove Iron Wood Burning Chiminea

Price: $128

If you're interested in both flair and functionality, this chiminea provides both. The structure itself is inspired the traditional Mexican chiminea (they were typically made of clay and used to warm homes and bake food), but this one is made of iron and features a rusted patina that makes it look a bit broken in, in a good way. It's more outdoor fireplace than fire pit, but it's sure to keep you warm and illuminated in your backyard all the same.

Home Depot

If you're particularly into glowing orbs Briarglen Fire Ball

Price: $149

Offering 360-degree views of your fire, this global pit looks a bit like a floating fireball. It's also entirely enclosed in a mesh cage (with a large pivoting door) so you can rest assured rogue embers won't float up or into your face, but you can also easily refuel with logs when needed.

AllModern

A great fire pit that doubles as an end table Lunar Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Price: $133

Whether you have limited space or just appreciate multi-functionality, this fire pit has you covered -- literally. When not in use, it serves as a stylish cocktail/garden table. But, when you remove the wooden top, it transforms into a modest wood-burning fire pit, with an internal fire "cage' that keeps its finish protected while giving off atmospheric lighting and heat.

Wayfair

If you're searching for the perfect large group fire pit Gabrielson Backyard Patio Fire Pit

Price: $143

Part table, part fire pit, this 32"x32" setup is the perfect centerpiece for a larger crowd of gatherers. Its sturdy exterior metal frame acts as a lip to rest cocktails/snacks/s'mores fixins, while the the mesh-covered center part provides plenty of area to get a nice big wood-fueled fire burning. Plus, it comes with a poker to help you keep it properly stoked, and a cover to keep it protected from the elements when you're not using it.



Home Depot

If you're in the market for a sculpture garden-worthy fire pit Peaktop Wood Burning Outdoor Concrete Fire Pit

Price: $300

If the look you're going for in your backyard is austere sculpture garden, then this concrete half moon-shaped pit should be on your radar. At 30 inches in diameter, it's a substantial center piece for any backyard hang, comes with a grilling grate, barbecue grill, and spark screen, and can be fueled with either charcoal or wood. Plus it comes with a poker, to help you keep the fire stoked and thriving.