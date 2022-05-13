Everything You Need to Go Fishing Like a Pro

A successful fishing trip is in the eye of the beholder. For some, the experience is all about enjoying the company of your friends while the blissful soundtrack of the water washes over the boat.

Others live for the thrill of wrestling the behemoth sea monster on the other side of the lure. Either way works—as long as you come prepared. From a disaster-proof rod roll that’ll keep your equipment safe from the elements to a luxe, IPX7-rated speaker made to withstand a day on the water, here’s some of the best gear you’ll need to fish like a pro.