Great Fitness Gifts for Your Most Active Friends

Working out took on a whole new meaning during the pandemic. For many, getting outside and getting a sweat on was more important than ever, as it became a crucial component in people’s mental and physical well-being during an exceedingly stressful time.

No one knows the importance of all-around wellness better than New York-based fitness blogger Latoya Shauntay Snell. She’s the founder of Running Fat Chef and has always been totally transparent with her followers, whether it comes to her journey as a mother, wife, or runner.

The holiday season is fast approaching, which means resolution season is also right around the corner. To help you get (and stay) in shape in 2022 and beyond, we asked Snell about some of her favorite products that have been her keys to success before, during, and after every workout. If you’re looking to spoil the fitness freak in your life this holiday season, this is the way to do it.