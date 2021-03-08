Shopping Great Care Packages for Every Type of Food Lover If you're hoping to say 'I'm Thinking of You' with bacon, BBQ, cheesecake, donuts, pizza, or any other snackable spread, Goldbelly's curated care packages have you covered.

Goldbelly/Angel Food Bakery

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There's certainly nothing wrong with writing a thoughtful card or sending flowers to let someone know you're thinking of them, but we'd argue there's also a much better way to brighten your closest friends' or loved ones' days: with a surprise delivery filled with their favorite foods. A care package stocked with treats from a favorite restaurant or bakery is one of those things that sends just the right message, no matter what it is. Fortunately, Goldbelly has you covered. The food shipping platform has grown tremendously over the past 12 months, and has added a dozens more popular purveyors to the roster of legendary restaurants, bakeries, and other establishments it delivers fresh goodies from. To help you find a perfect present the next time you want to send some food to a friend or loved one, we've pulled together some of its most popular care packages that ship fresh anywhere in the country.



New York Brunch from Russ & Daughters $179 The perfect gift for any current, former, or aspiring New Yorker, this spread from the landmark shop Russ & Daughters has everything you'd need for a proper brunch. It includes six assorted bagels, one pound each of Gaspe Nova smoked salmon and cream cheese, one chocolate babka, a pound of its Private Blend coffee, plus an R&D insulated tote and ceramic mug. $179 at Goldbelly

Detroit-Style Pizza 3 Pack from Emmy Squared $89 Detroit-style pizza obsessives will lick their lips the moment they open this pack from NYC's Emmy Squared, which comes stocked with three different pies, each made with focaccia-like dough and topped with caramelized crispy-crunchy cheese and a myriad of toppings. You can also select which three pies you'd like included from a selection of 13 of its super-popular offerings, including quite a few white pie options. $89 at Goldbelly

Salami Bouquet from Olympia Provisions $59 Who needs flowers when you can send a bouquet of salami? This clever pack of charcuterie staples from Portland's Olympia Provisions comes with your choice of either 3 or 6 salami, crafted from all natural Northwest pork and available in flavors like Chorizo Rioja (with both sweet & smoked paprika, garlic & oregano), Salami Nola (course-ground Italian salami with black pepper, chili flake & allspice), and Saucisson Sec a traditional French salami flavored with garlic & black pepper). $59 at Goldbelly

You Da Bomb Donuts from Angel Food Bakery $79 If you're looking to convey a more specific and literal message with your gift, consider a box of donuts from Angel Food Bakery in Minneapolis. The shop specializes in its flavorful variety of "Message Donuts," which are shaped like individual letters to spell out distinct messages like "You Da Bomb," "I Love You," or "Happy Birthday." $79 at Goldbelly

Daniel's French Sweets Gift Box from Daniel Boulud Kitchen $115 For the gourmand with a taste for French sweets, this selection of treats from chef Daniel Boulud is a no-brainer. This pack comes stocked with one lemon poppyseed cake, an assortment of macarons, madeleines, pâte de fruits, and cannelé. $115 at Goldbelly

Chicago Style Hot Dog Kit from Vienna Beef $80 Send love in the form of hot dogs with this kit from Vienna Beef, which comes with all the fixins needed to pull off a proper Chicago dog. Each delivery comes with one 16-pack of Vienna Beef Skinless Beef Hot Dogs, two 8-packs of Poppy Seed Buns, plus a jar each of Vienna's Sport Peppers, Green Relish, Yellow Mustard, and some Celery Salt. $80 at Goldbelly

Best of Junior’s Cheesecake Sampler $70 For the cheesecake lover in your life, this sampler from Junior's in Brooklyn makes a perfect gift. It's the equivalent of a full cheesecake, featuring a quarter each of its most popular flavors including Original New York Plain, Raspberry Swirl, Brownie Marble Swirl, and Apple Crumb. $70 at Goldbelly

Complete Deli Dinner from Liebman's Kosher Deli $129 Nearly 70 years old, Liebman's Kosher Deli is one of the last Jewish delis standing in the Bronx, and this pack will let you recreate a classic Liebman's dinner right at home. In it you'll get everything you need to make Pastrami & Corned Beef Sandwiches, plus Matzah Ball Soup, Pickles, Knishes, Coleslaw, and Chocolate Rugelach. $129 at Goldbelly

Achin for Some Bacon Gift Box from Alewel's Country Meats $89 Bacon fiends will go nuts for this pack of pork from Missouri's famed Alewel's Country Meats, which comes with five one-pound offerings. Inside there's one pound each of Cured Bacon, Peppered Bacon, Dry Cured Bacon, Cajun Bacon, and Raspberry Chipotle Bacon. $89 at Goldbelly

Want to know more about our favorite products, the most worthwhile sales, and exclusive deals on cool stuff? Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Get.