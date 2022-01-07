Cook Smarter, Not Harder, with These Standout Food Processors

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

In the never-ending quest to elevate your home kitchen setup, adding new appliances can make things feel crowded and cramped, not to mention expensive. That said, there are certain essentials that are well worth their countertop real estate, and a food processor fits that bill. A good food processor can easily open up new worlds of culinary adventure, from soups and sauces, to marinades and homemade mayo. Plus, unlike a blender, which is mostly used to pulverize ingredients into purees or liquids, a food processor effectively expedites any chopping task that would normally call for a knife, saving you valuable time on prep.

From formidable basic options to high-end, chef-grade choices, we tracked down some of the best food processors available on Amazon. No matter your budget, you’ll find a good match that’ll help you easily whip up your favorite recipes.