10 Top-Rated French Presses You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now To make the perfect cup of coffee, you're going to need the perfect French press.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Many baristas and couch connoisseurs will tell you that a French press is the best way to make a cup of coffee—pending you actually do it the correct way. However, for those who enjoy experimentation, that's part of the fun of using a French press. You have the ability to try different flavors, adjust your course grinds, and tinker with measurements. But before you get into making the mud, you're going to need the right supplies. We tracked down some of the best-selling and top-rated French presses available on Amazon right now. All of the French presses below have over four stars and 1,000+ reviews, so you can rest assured you'll be getting a quality product that'll stay in your kitchen for years to come.

Secura French Press Coffee Maker (17oz) $24 $36 This press from Secura is available in five sizes (12oz, 17oz, 34oz, 50oz) and nine colors. Also, check out what one ecstatic customer had to say: "I poured and tasted the best cup of coffee I've ever had in my life. It's unbelievable. I can't say enough good about the experience and this stainless steel French press. I'm telling you, at this price (which is pennies really), and with the construction of this press, it's the best thing since chocolate was found." $24 at Amazon

Belwares Large French Press Coffee Maker (50oz) $37 The Belwares French press is a durable coffee maker that'll pour 12 (4oz) cups in five minutes. The best attribute? One reviewer reports that their coffee stayed "hot and delicious for about 3 hours." $37 at Amazon

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker (34oz) $25 The Cafe Du Chateau is a sleek example of a French press with design baked into its DNA. You've got four level filtration, a heat-resistant exterior, and it's dishwasher safe so cleaning it is a breeze. $25 at Amazon

Mueller French Press Double Insulated 310 Stainless Steel Coffee Maker $30 This French press from Mueller is double insulated, keeping your hands room temp while your coffee stays hot inside (or cold if you're making cold brew). There's also four levels of filtration so you get a clean up of fresh coffee with little to no grounds. $30 at Amazon

Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker (34oz) $25 Bodum is one of the most respected names in the French press game for a reason. This model is known as a Brazil French press and was designed in the '80s. It's small & simple, easy to clean, and will last for years. $25 at Amazon

Coffee Gator French Press Coffee Maker with Travel Canister $30 The Coffee Gator French press is perfect for those who want to make delicious coffee while camping or adventuring. That said, it'll fit in just as well on your kitchen counter. If this is more your aesthetic, check out what one reviewer had to say: "I've used several of the standard glass french presses over the years and they work good, this just works BETTER!" $30 at Amazon

Bodum 1928-01 Chambord French Press Coffee Maker (34oz) $40 Here we have another classic Bodum French press. Like a couple of others on this list, it's available in four sizes (12oz, 17oz, 34oz, and 51oz) and revels in its simplicity. One reviewer notes that "It really is the best coffee I've ever had. I love this thing," but to be leery of the sizing, "The sixteen-ounces [model]. It's approximately one Starbucks Grande or a little more than one Dunkin’ Donuts medium." $40 at Amazon

Veken French Press Coffee Maker (34oz) $26 The Veken French press is crafted out of borosilicate glass (meaning you'll hardly hear the metal touching it when you press the grounds). One satisfied customer commented, "Overall, this is a great French press, it's easy to use, easy to clean, looks amazing on my counter, and makes awesome beverages, both hot and cold." What more do you need? $26 at Amazon

KONA French Press Coffee Maker With Reusable Stainless Steel Filter $40 KONA makes another French press with great reviews and a focus on modern design and simple functionality. As one reviewer states, "For the price, I can't imagine a more eco-friendly and cost-effective way to make delicious coffee." $40 at Amazon

Clever Chef French Press Coffee Maker $13 Perfect for the office, small studio apartments, road trips, or anywhere you need a compact way to make a fine cup of coffee, the Clever Chef is a tiny yet mighty French press that'll brew up to 12-ounces, but most reviews will tell you this is meant for a single serving. "It is the right size cup for one person. I made my coffee with it this morning and it was the perfect pour." $13 at Amazon