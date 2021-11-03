9 Vacation Home Rentals Perfect for a Friendsgiving Getaway

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Thanksgiving is, in theory, the best holiday of the year because the entire focus is sitting down with people you love for a delicious dinner with so many dishes that everyone gets their favorite, a mantra that if you don’t go back for seconds (or thirds), you’re not doing it right, and 11 straight hours of football.

Unfortunately, for some of us, our families are far away or live very close but don’t believe in television and have also never not made us cry in front of everyone at the table so we don’t do Thanksgiving Dinner with them anymore, or some other example that is not bizarrely specific but keeps us from celebrating together! For those people—and for everyone who is just stoked to celebrate Thanksgiving as many times as possible—there is Friendsgiving, a gathering that is exactly like Thanksgiving except there are many cooks in the kitchen, and you truly like every single one of them.

If you’re a fan of Friendsgiving, why not take the festivities to a new level this year with a long weekend getaway in one of these Airbnb or VRBO homes, all of which have fully-stocked gourmet kitchens where you can create a feast worthy of seconds and thirds and—best of all—won’t have to divvy up the leftovers at the end of the night because you’ll all be eating turkey sandwiches and pumpkin pie for breakfast together.