Cool Off ASAP with These Top-Rated Frozen Cocktail Machines

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

You may have noticed that it’s hot outside. Like, flames of hell hot. Between the harrowing heat wave sweeping the nation and the impending arrival of August, it goes without saying that we’re all in need of some reprieve. But, for those of us without personal pool set-ups—or vacation days still unaccounted for—finding a way to slow the near-constant stream of sweat can be a bit of a catch-22: On the one hand, you don’t want to miss out on summer ‘21, but on the other, if you distance yourself from your air conditioner, you may actually melt.

Lucky for you, we’ve got the solution—and no, kiddie pools are not involved. Might we suggest: A frozen cocktail machine...because there is objectively nothing better than an ice cold, frosty margarita in the midst of a heat wave. And blissfully enough, you don’t need a full bar or a seasoned mixologist to pull off restaurant-quality frozen cocktails. You just need the tools.

Ahead, shop our absolute favorite (affordable) frozen cocktail and margarita machines on Amazon before the heat robs you of your summer of debauchery.