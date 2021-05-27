Great Furniture for Small Outdoor Spaces You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

After a brutal winter, plus a pandemic forcing us to spend most of our time inside, we naturally have the urge to do everything we can outdoors. If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, backyard, or patio, this is the perfect time to upgrade your space and maximize its possibilities. Whether you’re looking to host your friends for some al fresco drinks or feel like creating a comfortable nook for afternoon relaxation, we tracked down the best outdoor furniture on Amazon that will help you transform your tiny space into a functionable—if not fabulous—one.

From multifunctional pieces to small accents that will fit perfectly in tight corners, take a look below and start planning your next cocktail party.