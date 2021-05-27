Great Furniture for Small Outdoor Spaces You Can Snag on Amazon Right Now
These pieces will help you maximize your outdoor space, no matter how small it may be.
After a brutal winter, plus a pandemic forcing us to spend most of our time inside, we naturally have the urge to do everything we can outdoors. If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, backyard, or patio, this is the perfect time to upgrade your space and maximize its possibilities. Whether you’re looking to host your friends for some al fresco drinks or feel like creating a comfortable nook for afternoon relaxation, we tracked down the best outdoor furniture on Amazon that will help you transform your tiny space into a functionable—if not fabulous—one.
From multifunctional pieces to small accents that will fit perfectly in tight corners, take a look below and start planning your next cocktail party.
If you love to eat and drink al fresco, a bistro set is the perfect addition to your balcony or a patio corner. This one comes with two folding chairs and a round table that collapses for easy storing. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors you can choose from to match your existing aesthetic.
This foldable table, which conveniently hooks onto a railing, makes it possible to create a place to enjoy a meal (or work from home) outside without sacrificing all-too-precious space. It’s made out of solid acacia wood, it’s weather resistant, and can support up to 44 pounds.
If you’re looking for pieces that can easily be moved and stored, consider this set that includes two ottomans and a table that doubles as storage. The three pieces are waterproof and can be stacked together for whenever you need to conserve space.
Create a zen retreat on your balcony with this relaxing hammock chair, which includes two pillows for added comfort (and the bottom part expands so you can sit back and stretch your legs).
Speaking of comfort, these rattan sofas are ergonomically designed with slightly sloping backrests to give you the best support. They also come equipped with waterproof cushions with removable covers for easy cleaning and a glass-topped coffee table.
Am I the only one who didn’t know half umbrellas existed? Well, here is a 4.5-foot version that provides much-needed shade without sacrificing a ton of space.
This dining set is a perfectly functional addition to your small space. The two chairs seamlessly fit inside the table to declutter your area when not in use.
If you pride yourself on having a green thumb, this wood shelf will allow you to beautifully showcase your plant babies. This shelf is designed to unfold and can be placed either horizontally or vertically, making it suitable for nearly any type of outdoor space.
Just because you have a small space doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in it. This balcony bar creates a designated cocktail area without compromising mingling space for your guests. It also comes with two lovely bar stools.
Create the ultimate outdoor lounge vibe with this incredible futon sofa, which boasts a multipurpose design that allows you to set it up as a loveseat, chaise, or even as a bed.
