The Best Carry-On-Friendly Garment Bags on Amazon
As wedding season approaches. keep your formalwear from crumpling in your carry-on with these travel-friendly garment bags
Packing for a trip is rarely fun, but it can be oddly satisfying if you’re committed to doing it well. Taking stock of everything you need, strategically making certain items more accessible, planning ahead for what needs to come out at security—a well-packed carry-on can be a thing of beauty.
But, of course, the tricky part is always clothing. Outfits take up a ton of space, and it’s nearly impossible to avoid stuffing everything in and leaving it to our future selves to deal with. After all, hotel rooms have ironing boards for a reason, right?
However, if you’re the type of person who likes to give your clothes a premium experience while you’re jetsetting or road-tripping, you should look into a quality garment bag. You’ll protect your most beloved wardrobe items from dust, dirt, and lingering odors, and keep them ready to wear (within reason).
Amazon has a huge variety of garment bags to choose from, so we narrowed it down to some of the best and most options for life on the road. From all-in-one carry-ons to dedicated bags for suits or dresses, you should be able to find something that works well for you.
At first glance, this Modoker bag probably looks like a simple, relatively stylish duffel bag, which technically, it is. But wait! There’s more! On top of the typical duffel storage space, the top part unfolds, allowing for wrinkle-free storage of suits up to 45L. You can easily lay it out or hang it up once you check in at the hotel, and the entire bag will fit perfectly as a carry-on.
Perfect for storage at home, hanging in the car, or stowing in the overhead bin, this Misslo garment bag is a more traditional option. The 3.5-inch gusset allows for up to three suits and a dress, and there’s a zippered pocket for complementary accessories. The bag is made of durable non-woven fabric, and there’s even a handy little window so you don’t leave home with the wrong outfit.
If you’re looking for something a little smaller for quick getaways or a business trip, this Mancro garment bag might be the perfect fit. It’s foldable and fits nicely on top of a rolling suitcase, but you can just as easily carry it in your spare hand. There are two internal zipper pockets plus another on the outside, and its polyester nylon material is water-resistant.
Another duffel that doubles as a garment bag, this faux-leather option from Seyfocnia works in the same way as the Modoker bag I mentioned at the beginning. It has plenty of pockets for practical storage and the look of an upgraded weekender bag, plus the foldable top layer for your most-prized outfit options.
From Amazon Basics, this 45-inch garment bag is perfect for business trips. It’s big enough to house three suits or dresses, with plenty of room to spare for accessories and a toiletry bag. It also comes with a detachable shoulder strap and a front organizer for small items, making it a veritable garment bag-meets-briefcase-meets-backpack.
If you’re planning to transport luxury clothing during your travels, you might want to opt for this heavy duty option from Say Houm. It has boosted durability and water-resistance compared to your average garment bag, yet the fabric still allows your high-end threads to breathe a bit. The largest size is 60 inches with a 5-inch gusset, so it’s up to the task of storing even your thickest designer coat.
Another big bag for those who just can’t choose one outfit, this Dalix option is for those who want their garment bag to pop a bit. It comes in 10 different colors, and you can easily fold it in half and carry it by your side with handles on either end. The two front zippered pockets allow for some extra storage, but overall, this is a simple bag that’ll do what you need it to.
If you like luggage that gives you a little nudge to stay organized, this Zegur garment bag comes with everything you need. It’s built for efficient packing, and all of your stuff will have a specific spot inside. While it might not have as much internal capacity as some other bags, it’s a great option if you want every item to stay just so until you unzip at your destination.