The Best Carry-On-Friendly Garment Bags on Amazon

Packing for a trip is rarely fun, but it can be oddly satisfying if you’re committed to doing it well. Taking stock of everything you need, strategically making certain items more accessible, planning ahead for what needs to come out at security—a well-packed carry-on can be a thing of beauty.

But, of course, the tricky part is always clothing. Outfits take up a ton of space, and it’s nearly impossible to avoid stuffing everything in and leaving it to our future selves to deal with. After all, hotel rooms have ironing boards for a reason, right?

However, if you’re the type of person who likes to give your clothes a premium experience while you’re jetsetting or road-tripping, you should look into a quality garment bag. You’ll protect your most beloved wardrobe items from dust, dirt, and lingering odors, and keep them ready to wear (within reason).

Amazon has a huge variety of garment bags to choose from, so we narrowed it down to some of the best and most options for life on the road. From all-in-one carry-ons to dedicated bags for suits or dresses, you should be able to find something that works well for you.