44 Best Gifts Under $50 from AAPI-Owned Brands

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the US, a time to celebrate the contributions and influence of Asians and Pacific Islanders throughout our country’s history. It’s also an opportunity to support AAPI-owned businesses—and one of the best (and simplest) ways to show your support is to put your money where your mouth is. Like it or not, your shopping choices can directly affect long-term change when it comes to wealth distribution in our country. And while any month is the right month to elevate AAPI-owned businesses, May is the perfect time to trade your usual big-box retailers for some exciting new shopping hubs.

Since we’re in one of the biggest gift-giving seasons of the year (Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, etc.), we decided to round up some excellent gifts under $50 from AAPI-owned brands. Whether you’re shopping for aspiring chefs, coffee fanatics, beauty and wellness lovers, or plant parents, this list should have you covered. And let’s face it: These companies more than deserve your attention—and money—this month and every month.

Keep scrolling to scope out some of the best gifts under $50 from these can’t-miss makers and business owners.