Unique and Thoughtful Birthday Gifts Your Aries Pals Will Actually Like

Aries are technically the eldest sibling of the astrological calendar. As the first sign in the zodiac, they’ve been known to build whole personalities around…being first (consider Ricky Bobby’s ever-wise mantra, if you’re not first, you’re last). They’re natural born leaders, committed trend setters, and competitive patrons of any/all athletic activities. “Aries are ruled by the element of fire—as indicated by their passionate, ambitious, impulsive, confident, and, well, fiery nature,” says medium, tarot reader, and astrologist Sarah Potter. Which is to say, if they don’t like your birthday gift, you’ll certainly know.

So how do you go about selecting a suitable present for the sort of person who is: a) bold and strong-willed enough to reject anything that feels decidedly “stock” (think: bottles of wine and scented candles) and b) a famously excellent friend (and thus, a highly skilled giver of gifts when your birthday comes around)? Well…it’s a losing game. Which is why we tapped Potter for some assistance. “An Aries is courageous and competitive so anything that offers an adrenaline rush will be appreciated,” Potter advises. “They’re bold and they love attention—and that’ll certainly be reflected in their sense of style. They’re hard workers and dedicated learners—and the color of Aries is red so if all else fails…go that route.”

Fear not: If those broad-strokes tips don’t immediately conjure the ideal offering for your particular friend, we can help. In service of preserving your gift-giving ego, we’ve amassed the ultimate guide to Aries gifting, thanks to Potter’s sage counsel. Shop our selections below, and don’t you dare slack on the wrapping job.