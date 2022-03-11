Unique and Thoughtful Birthday Gifts Your Aries Pals Will Actually Like
Astrologist Sarah Potter offers up a selection of gift-worthy items that are likely to delight any Aries in your life.
Aries are technically the eldest sibling of the astrological calendar. As the first sign in the zodiac, they’ve been known to build whole personalities around…being first (consider Ricky Bobby’s ever-wise mantra, if you’re not first, you’re last). They’re natural born leaders, committed trend setters, and competitive patrons of any/all athletic activities. “Aries are ruled by the element of fire—as indicated by their passionate, ambitious, impulsive, confident, and, well, fiery nature,” says medium, tarot reader, and astrologist Sarah Potter. Which is to say, if they don’t like your birthday gift, you’ll certainly know.
So how do you go about selecting a suitable present for the sort of person who is: a) bold and strong-willed enough to reject anything that feels decidedly “stock” (think: bottles of wine and scented candles) and b) a famously excellent friend (and thus, a highly skilled giver of gifts when your birthday comes around)? Well…it’s a losing game. Which is why we tapped Potter for some assistance. “An Aries is courageous and competitive so anything that offers an adrenaline rush will be appreciated,” Potter advises. “They’re bold and they love attention—and that’ll certainly be reflected in their sense of style. They’re hard workers and dedicated learners—and the color of Aries is red so if all else fails…go that route.”
Fear not: If those broad-strokes tips don’t immediately conjure the ideal offering for your particular friend, we can help. In service of preserving your gift-giving ego, we’ve amassed the ultimate guide to Aries gifting, thanks to Potter’s sage counsel. Shop our selections below, and don’t you dare slack on the wrapping job.
If you haven’t heard, your Aries pal is NOT coy about…being an Aries. Undoubtedly, they’ll delight in the opportunity to boast about their zodiac symbol with this (miraculously non-tacky) astrological nameplate necklace.
Sure, an Aries is rarely a minimalist. But when it comes to comfort (and competitive sports), they’re all about maximizing efficiency—so these *classique* Adidas Grand Court Alpha sneakers are the perfect middle ground.
Whether it’s intended as a coffee table book or material for actual reading, your fierce, leaderly (occasionally bossy) Aries friend can get behind a literary celebration of women of note—and the women writers who…noted them.
An Aries is the sort of person who has a signature scent—but if your particular Aries is open to some experimentation, a sultry smoky perfume like this Boysmells Hinoki fantome bottle is certainly a valid option.
Ok, your Aries friend is definitely the person you want guiding your next hike (if you’d like to avoid getting lost or, say, waking up in a ditch). They’re natural born leaders, and they’ve got just enough of a competitive edge to set a pace that’ll certainly keep you on your toes.
Maybe your particular Aries ranks even higher on the whole competitive athleticism scale—so you’ll need to arm them with something that guarantees they can out-sport the masses. Go bright, bold, and bouncy with these stylish Hoka running shoes.
We can’t ALL be runners, though. So for the jogging-opposed Aries, grant the gift of maximal speed by way of an endlessly fun pair of roller skates.
Folks of the Aries genre are famously committed friends, so anything called the “BFF Set” will tickle their fancy—plus, a cooling cryo set like this one is always welcome amongst fiery types.
Speaking of companionship: Why not celebrate your comrade’s allegiance with a vibrant set of friendship bracelets? An Aries is definitely all for bright pops of color, so these Roxanne Assoulin “camp style” bracelets will be plenty well received.
On that note, when it comes to decor, an Aries is equally inclined towards bold, patterned, vibrant items. Bonus points if you go with a statement pillow like this one that’s rife with bright reds and oranges.
In the realm of learning, this astrology deck is the ultimate light-touch guide to the cosmos. It’s your Aries’ quick ticket to becoming a zodiac expert themselves (and we all know how much an Aries enjoys being the resident expert).
A power clash? In the form of a bucket hat?? That is all.