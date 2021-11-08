Excellent Gifts for Adventurous Travelers in Your Life

We have a feeling that 2022 is going to be full of adventures, especially for anyone who loves to ski, snowboard, surf, hike, mountain bike, or just escape “real life” in search of excitement. If you have a summit-, powder-, wave-, adrenaline-seeking friend on your list, the best gift you can give them is some gear they’ll actually use.

We reached out to Red Bull backcountry snowboarder Nick Russell, “a high-speed slalom extraordinaire” who’s hiked and splitboarded his way across unexplored terrain everywhere from South America to Europe and Asia, to find out what gear he would want to unwrap this year. Want proof his recs are legit? Check out his parts in the snowboarding films All In A Dream (2019), Range Of Mystery (2018), and Aurora Boardealis (2017).