Great Gifts for the Music-Loving, Audio Evangelist in Your Life

We’ve got nothing against those earbuds you got for free on your last JetBlue flight. But the truth is, once you start listening to music through any high-quality apparatus, you’ll find it nearly impossible to pivot back—even if that means forgoing the Hot Girl sartorial trend of the moment (a.k.a. wired headphones).

If you’ve already broken the seal and plunged yourself into full-on audio evangelist territory, you’re likely more than aware of the thrill. There’s a whole new world of auditory experiences opening up before you! Think: sound bars, speakers, wireless headsets, and elevated streaming platforms—all of which work wonders to up the ante on your brooding, Radiohead-forward playlist.

That said, when it comes to gifting for the audiophile in your life, things can get a little tricky. In such a saturated, often overpriced market, how do you know what’s actually worth the cost? If you’re not looking to dole out your entire expendable income, what affordable, giftable audio products are out there?

For some helpful answers, we tapped music world impresario Xavier "X" Jernigan—The Get Up podcast host and Head of Cultural Partnerships at Spotify—to weigh in on the best audio-centric gifts on the market right now.

“Here’s the thing: In order to really listen to the audio you love, you’ve got to have the right sound system,” Jernigan says. “How you listen is just as important as what you listen to—so I’m excited to share some of my favorite products for bringing that listening experience into your home.”