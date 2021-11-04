Great Gifts for the Bakers & Amateur Pastry Chefs in Your Life

As pandemic-induced lockdowns were enforced around the world, it seemed like everyone turned into a home baker. Sourdough and banana bread have never seen such popularity. Even I used that time to perfect my cinnamon roll technique. And while some abandoned their mixing bowls and measuring spoons as restrictions slowly lifted, others have persevered in producing sweet, savory, and flaky treats.

During the summer of 2020, Abi Balingit parlayed her home baking exploits into a blog called The Dusky Kitchen where she crafts recipes paying homage to her Filipino heritage. The idea had been percolating long before the pandemic but it wasn’t until she lugged her KitchenAid Stand Mixer on a flight from California to her small apartment in Brooklyn that she fully committed. Now she shares her take on Pineapple Upside Down Guava Cupcakes or Ube Marbled Tahini Cookies with her avid following.

Balingit gave us the inside scoop on the best gifts for the aspiring pastry chef or baker in your life this year.